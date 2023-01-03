Adamson star Lastimosa to play final UAAP year

MANILA, Philippines – “King Falcon” Jerom Lastimosa is staying in San Marcelino for one last flight.

The Adamson ace guard has decided to play his final year in the UAAP Season 86 with hopes of completing an unfinished business after a heroic run that catapulted the school to a Final Four run last season.

Adamson, which hosted the UAAP Season 85, announced the development yesterday, keeping its prized cager despite rosy interests for him to play abroad.

After the Falcons’ exit last season, Lastimosa admitted having standing offers to go pro abroad. He did not disclose the details but multiple reports pointed to the Korean Basketball League (KBL) as his next stop.

Ultimately, the 24-year-old collegiate star chose to give it one last shot in the UAAP in a bid to help Adamson end its long title drought since 1978.

But more than that, Lastimosa said he decided to remain a Falcon to fulfill his promise to his parents of finishing his studies since taking his act from Dumaguete to Manila.

Lastimosa and the Falcons inched closer to that goal last season by making it to the semifinals behind his string of heroic performances.

He posted averages of 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steal highlighted by a 22-point eruption in a thrilling 80-76 knockout win against La Salle as Adamson gatecrashed its way to the Final Four.