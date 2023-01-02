^

Sports

Confident Malixi eyes top finish in Orlando International Amateur golf tiff

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 2, 2023 | 2:27pm
Confident Malixi eyes top finish in Orlando International Amateur golf tiff
Rianne Malixi
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi is confident she can produce the desired result despite missing her target in her last two tournaments to close out 2022. 

Malixi is seeking to kick off the new season in triumphant mode in the Women’s Orlando International Amateur beginning Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) at the Orange Country National Golf Center and Lodge in Florida.

But with a huge field of 180, including the leading players in the American Junior Golf Association and a number of world ranked bidders, Malixi will need more than a strong start to earn another crack at the crown in the 54-hole championship spread over two courses.

“Knowing that I played consistently is a good start for this trip,” said Malixi after settling for runner-up finish in last week’s Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational in Sebring, also in Florida, which served as the first of a three-tournament swing for the ICTSI-backed shotmaker in the southeasternmost US state.

She will next vie in the Annika Invitational on Jan. 15-17 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club, also in Orlando.

Malixi, who also placed second in the Malaysian Amateur Open, recovered from a flawed 78 start in Citrus tilt but rallied with two 69s to grab the lead but lost by two to a hot-finishing Thanana Kotchasanmanee, who sizzled with a final round 65 and beat the young Filipina star, who closed out with a 70.

Still, Malixi, who nailed six victories in 2022, including the Thai Junior World, two AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) events and three pro tournaments back home, believes she’s got what it takes not just to contend but to win another championship.

She drew an opening round start of 7:48 a.m. with Chinese Zixin Ni and Jackie Rogowicz of the US on No. 1 of the Crooked Cat layout with half of the field tackling the Panther Lake course of the huge complex with rolling meadows, native pines, lakes and undulating surface.

Aside from Malixi, No. 5 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, the other top AJGA campaigners in the fold are No. 3 Yana Wilson and No. 8 Bailey Shoemaker, both of the US, last year’s fourth placer Caroline Craig and a slew of world-ranked amateurs, led by No. 39 Jenny Bae, No. 45 Megan Schofill, No. 73 Yana Wilson and No. 99 Kendall Griffin.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jolas, Gorunovic take rein at TNT

Jolas, Gorunovic take rein at TNT

By Nelson Beltran | 14 hours ago
Nine months to the 2023 FIBA World Cup proper, Chot Reyes is now to focus solely on Gilas Pilipinas, leaving the coaching...
Sports
fbtw

Eight Pinoys lined up for title shots

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The year 2022 ended with a whimper for Philippine pro boxing as no Filipino reigned as world champion of the four prestigious governing bodies WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. Dave Apolinario was a bright spot for capturing...
Sports
fbtw

Azkals seek strong finish 

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Azkals gun for the full three points tonight against visiting Indonesia in their last hurrah in the Asean Football Federation Mitsubishi Cup at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Sports
fbtw
Ponggay Gaston inks deal with Chery Tiggo

Ponggay Gaston inks deal with Chery Tiggo

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
The club announced Gaston's arrival on New Year's Day, shortly after veteran Dindin Santiago-Manabat's departure from the...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic's triple-double powers Nuggets past Celtics in clash of NBA leaders

Jokic's triple-double powers Nuggets past Celtics in clash of NBA leaders

1 hour ago
Nikola Jokic delivered a triple double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to spark host Denver over Boston, 123-111,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Confident Malixi eyes top finish in Orlando International Amateur golf tiff

Confident Malixi eyes top finish in Orlando International Amateur golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 6 minutes ago
Rianne Malixi is confident she can produce the desired result despite missing her target in her last two tournaments to close...
Sports
fbtw
War-themed video game fuels wave of misinformation

War-themed video game fuels wave of misinformation

3 hours ago
Footage from the war-themed Arma 3 video game, often marked "live" or "breaking news" to make it appear genuine, has been...
Sports
fbtw
Tan, Ma cop doubles table tennis title in Canada tiff

Tan, Ma cop doubles table tennis title in Canada tiff

3 hours ago
Former collegiate standout Christine Tan and Canadian Maggie Ma showcased their tenacity to rule the women’s doubles...
Sports
fbtw

Nadal falls against Norrie; Swiatek wins

14 hours ago
Rafael Nadal lost his opening match of the season Saturday in the countdown to the defense of his Australian Open title, but women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised to vic-tory at the United Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks, Nets stretch hot streaks

Mavericks, Nets stretch hot streaks

14 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 51 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their sixth victory in a row while the Brooklyn Nets stretched...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with