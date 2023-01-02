Confident Malixi eyes top finish in Orlando International Amateur golf tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi is confident she can produce the desired result despite missing her target in her last two tournaments to close out 2022.

Malixi is seeking to kick off the new season in triumphant mode in the Women’s Orlando International Amateur beginning Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) at the Orange Country National Golf Center and Lodge in Florida.

But with a huge field of 180, including the leading players in the American Junior Golf Association and a number of world ranked bidders, Malixi will need more than a strong start to earn another crack at the crown in the 54-hole championship spread over two courses.

“Knowing that I played consistently is a good start for this trip,” said Malixi after settling for runner-up finish in last week’s Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational in Sebring, also in Florida, which served as the first of a three-tournament swing for the ICTSI-backed shotmaker in the southeasternmost US state.

She will next vie in the Annika Invitational on Jan. 15-17 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club, also in Orlando.

Malixi, who also placed second in the Malaysian Amateur Open, recovered from a flawed 78 start in Citrus tilt but rallied with two 69s to grab the lead but lost by two to a hot-finishing Thanana Kotchasanmanee, who sizzled with a final round 65 and beat the young Filipina star, who closed out with a 70.

Still, Malixi, who nailed six victories in 2022, including the Thai Junior World, two AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) events and three pro tournaments back home, believes she’s got what it takes not just to contend but to win another championship.

She drew an opening round start of 7:48 a.m. with Chinese Zixin Ni and Jackie Rogowicz of the US on No. 1 of the Crooked Cat layout with half of the field tackling the Panther Lake course of the huge complex with rolling meadows, native pines, lakes and undulating surface.

Aside from Malixi, No. 5 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, the other top AJGA campaigners in the fold are No. 3 Yana Wilson and No. 8 Bailey Shoemaker, both of the US, last year’s fourth placer Caroline Craig and a slew of world-ranked amateurs, led by No. 39 Jenny Bae, No. 45 Megan Schofill, No. 73 Yana Wilson and No. 99 Kendall Griffin.