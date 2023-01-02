Pacquiao plans more exhibition fights, links up with Japanese promotional firm

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights against DK Yoo of South Korea during their exhibition boxing match in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on December 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao is starting to treat the boxing exhibition game seriously.

This after the Filipino icon announced that he has signed with Rizin, a Japan-based promotional outfit, to start the ball rolling on his preparation for another exhibition bout this year.

Rizin is the same company that had promoted some of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s lucrative showcase bouts in Japan, fueling talks that Pacquiao and Mayweather are headed for a similar exhibtion duel against each other.

"A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” said the former eight-division world champion.

Pacquiao made the announcement on New Year’s Eve in front of a sizeable crowd at the Saitama Super Arena where he was there to grace an event.

Expect the boxing legend to back in the ring again this year against a Japanese fighter.

“I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year. The date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. And I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter. Thank you,” he added.

Pacquiao must have had a blast in his first taste of boxing exhibition against Korean YouTuber DK Yoo — whom he dominated in their six-round showcase bout just last month — that he wants more.

The last time Pacquiao fought professionally was in 2021 when he lost to Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas, a setback that eventually led to his retirement.