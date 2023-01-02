Tan, Ma cop doubles table tennis title in Canada tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Former collegiate standout Christine Tan and Canadian Maggie Ma showcased their tenacity to rule the women’s doubles over-40 division of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Veterans Tour at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, Canada over the weekend.

Tan, a former Far Eastern University table tennis varsity member who migrated to the United States, teamed up perfectly with Ma in the final round to defeat American pair Stacy Zhang and Yude Chan, 11-9, 11-8, 14-12.

“It’s really huge for us,” said the 40-year-old Tan, now based in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “I would like to thank my partner for giving her best since from the start up to the championship round. It’s really memorable winning over different countries.”

Ma, a former member of Canada’s national pool from 1998-2005, likewise expressed delight in their title-winning partnership.

In the semifinals, Tan and her 45-year-old partner from Vancouver, Canada swept Chinese Shi Shuqin and American Patty Martinez-Wasserman, 11-8, 11-7, 11-9.

Chan and Zhang then outlasted Rita Jain of India and Aussie partner Belgin Bennet, 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, in the other semifinal round to enter in the final round of the women’s doubles over-40 division that was participated by 30 women’s players.

Meanwhile, Tan settled for the bronze medal in the United States (US) Open Table Tennis Championships 40 and the Hardbat women’s tournament a few days after also at the same venue.