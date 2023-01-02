Kai produces 8 pts, 4 rebs in losing causeÂ 

Kai produces 8 pts, 4 rebs in losing cause

MANILA, Philippines — Adelaide absorbed its first loss with Kai Sotto in the starting line-up, falling short in a thrilling 86-83 loss in the New Year’s Eve showcase of the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) at the Cairns Convention Center.

The erstwhile streaking 36ers were on verge of yet another win, leading 83-82 in the last 47 seconds only to get stunned by a go-ahead triple of Shannon Scott for the win for the Tai-pans.

Tahjere Mccall would split his charities in the last seven seconds as Robert Franks missed the potential game-tying trey in a tough end to the 36ers’ four-game winning streak.

From fifth place, the crucial loss dragged Adelaide to seventh with a 10-9 card entering the crucial stretch of the elimination rounds. Only the top six teams will qualify to the playoffs.

Sotto, the 7-foot-3 Filipino sensation, contributed eight points and four rebounds as the 36ers’ starting center for the fifth straight game.

Antonius Cleveland (16) and former NBA player Ian Clark (15) paced Adelaide in a losing cause.

Scott (31) and Mccall (19) led the way for the Taipans, who firmed up hold of third spot at 11-7 behind the reigning champions Sydney Kings (13-5) and the New Zealand Breakers (11-6).

Adelaide eyes to get back on track against the Illawarra Hawks next Friday in a bid to catch the playoff bus.

