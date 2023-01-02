^

Sports

Eight Pinoys lined up for title shots

Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2022 ended with a whimper for Philippine pro boxing as no Filipino reigned as world champion of the four prestigious governing bodies WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. Dave Apolinario was a bright spot for capturing the IBO flyweight crown in South Africa last July but the title is lightly-regarded.

However, there is hope for a future of redemption as eight Filipinos are in line for world championship cracks within the first half of the new year. WBO No. 2/WBC No. 2/IBF No. 4/WBA No. 5 minimumweight Melvin Jerusalem of Bukidnon takes the first shot in facing WBO titlist Masataka Taniguchi in Osaka on Jan. 6. Jerusalem, 28, lost in his initial bid for the crown when he dropped a unanimous decision to WBC 105-pound champion Wanheng Meenayothin in Thailand five years ago. He has now won eight in a row and battles the lefthanded titleholder who holds a 16-3 record, with 11 KOs compared to his 19-2, with 11 KOs.

Others in the queue are WBC No. 2/WBA No. 3 bantamweight Nonito Donaire, IBF No. 1 superbantamweight Marlon Tapales, IBF No. 1/WBO No. 8 superflyweight Jade Bornea, WBO No. 3/IBF No. 6/WBC No. 11 bantamweight Vincent Astrolabio, WBC No. 3/WBA No. 9 featherweight Mark Magsayo, WBO No. 4/WBC No. 5 bantamweight Reymart Gaballo and IBF No. 3/WBA No. 7/WBC No. 9 minimumweight Rene Mark Cuarto.

WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue is expected to relinquish his four belts and move up to the 122-pound division. His abdication will create opportunities for Donaire, Astrolabio and Gaballo. Donaire, 40, will be tapped to battle No. 1 Jason Moloney of Australia for the WBC strap. Astrolabio, 25, knocked out Russia’s Nikolai Potapov in an IBF title eliminator in Las Vegas two weeks ago and will engage IBF No. 2/WBO No. 2 Emanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico for the IBF crown. That will leave Gaballo to meet WBO No. 5 Melvin Lopez of Nicaragua for the WBO title.

Tapales, 30, is IBF superbantamweight ruler Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s mandatory challenger.  The Uzbek has delayed the fight thrice but the IBF won’t allow another postponement, ordering a final purse bid on Tuesday. Tapales’ stablemate Jade Bornea is also a mandatory challenger and will next take on IBF superflyweight champion Fernando Martinez who dethroned Jerwin Ancajas. Bornea, 27, has an 18-0 record, with 12 KOs. Magsayo, 27, yielded his WBC featherweight belt to Mexico’s Rey Vargas on a split decision in San Antonio, Texas, last July. With Vargas reportedly set to invade the superfeatherweight ranks, Magsayo will likely dispute the soon-to-be-vacant title against No. 1 Brandon Figueroa. Cuarto, 26, lost the IBF minimumweight crown to Mexico’s Daniel Valladares on a controversial split verdict in Monterrey last July. He will challenge the winner of Valladares’ first defense against Ginjiro Shigeoka in Osaka on Jan. 6.

WBO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ponggay Gaston inks deal with Chery Tiggo

Ponggay Gaston inks deal with Chery Tiggo

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The club announced Gaston's arrival on New Year's Day, shortly after veteran Dindin Santiago-Manabat's departure from the...
Sports
fbtw
Adelaide's Sotto suffers first season loss as starter against Cairns

Adelaide's Sotto suffers first season loss as starter against Cairns

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
On the back of a four-game win streak, Adelaide could not extend their run to the new year after a go-ahead triple by Shannon...
Sports
fbtw
Heat's Herro hits game-winner, Nets win 11th straight in NBA year-ender

Heat's Herro hits game-winner, Nets win 11th straight in NBA year-ender

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Herro hit the game-winner to punctuate a strong offensive outing for Miami after the Jazz erased a seven-point deficit to...
Sports
fbtw
Amores resumes basketball career, joins Zamboanga Valientes in Singapore

Amores resumes basketball career, joins Zamboanga Valientes in Singapore

1 day ago
“Changed man” John Amores will be part of the 14-man lineup of the Zamboanga Valientes in the ASEAN Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abando's Anyang bests Abarrientos, Ulsan in New Year's Eve clash

KBL: Abando's Anyang bests Abarrientos, Ulsan in New Year's Eve clash

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
In the clash of Filipino reinforcements, Abando had the upper hand as his teammates did the heavy lifting despite the former...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jolas, Gorunovic take rein at TNT

Jolas, Gorunovic take rein at TNT

By Nelson Beltran | 51 minutes ago
Nine months to the 2023 FIBA World Cup proper, Chot Reyes is now to focus solely on Gilas Pilipinas, leaving the coaching...
Sports
fbtw

Nadal falls against Norrie; Swiatek wins

51 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal lost his opening match of the season Saturday in the countdown to the defense of his Australian Open title, but women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised to vic-tory at the United Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Kai produces 8 pts, 4 rebs in losing cause&nbsp;

Kai produces 8 pts, 4 rebs in losing cause 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 51 minutes ago
Adelaide absorbed its first loss with Kai Sotto in the starting line-up, falling short in a thrilling 86-83 loss in the New...
Sports
fbtw

Azkals seek strong finish 

By Olmin Leyba | 51 minutes ago
The Philippine Azkals gun for the full three points tonight against visiting Indonesia in their last hurrah in the Asean Football Federation Mitsubishi Cup at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks, Nets stretch hot streaks

Mavericks, Nets stretch hot streaks

51 minutes ago
Luka Doncic scored 51 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their sixth victory in a row while the Brooklyn Nets stretched...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with