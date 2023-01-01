^

After 'incredible' year, Stajcic believes Filipinas have a lot more to improve on ahead of World Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 1, 2023 | 5:09pm
Coach Alen Stajcic
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic knows that there is much to work on for the team still ahead of their maiden campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup later this year.

Though acknowledging the impact of their successful campaign last year, Stajcic still puts a lot of expectations on his wards as time goes on.

"It’s been an incredible journey. The 12 months, 30 A internationals, for us to win 18 of those is an incredible stat for the group. Its been an incredible ride and one that I’ve enjoyed. I love coming to work everyday for this group, for the staff, for the players, its a united group. They’re growing in belief every single time that we go on the pitch. Saying that, we know we’ve achieved alot but there’s a mountain to climb before the World Cup and we know how much more we need to improve in preparation for the World Cup." Stajcic said.

"It’s been a great year, we put it in our back pocket and be proud of our efforts and give ourselves a pat in the back because we really have achieved a great deal, but the reality is we know how much we have to work harder to climb up that mountain next year." he added.

Under the watchful eye of Stajcic, the Filipinas have broken glass ceiling after glass ceiling. As they are now ranked World No. 53 -- the highest ever in program history, the Aussie mentor looks to keep on climbing.

The reigning AFF champions are slowly but surely making themselves a household name in the region.

Now that they now that eyes are now on them as they attempt to emerge as one of Asia's powerhouses, the Filipinas are riding the wave of success.

"We’ve raised the expectations of the country which is fantastic, we’ve raised the expectations of the playing group which is even better now — its about the players competing not just for the country, but competing for spots, increasing the depth and the flexibility, people able to do different roles and understanding roles even better and I think we saw a little bit of that against Papua New Guinea, being able to be more composed on the ball to be able to execute the things that we want to happen." Stajcic said, as the team finished with two convincing victories over the Lakatois in December.

"Again, lots of good things but the depth of the squad and the competition for spots going forward is one that will propel the team even further."

Stajcic and the Filipinas test their mettle first for the new year on February when they compete in their first tournament in Europe at the Pinatar Cup 2023.

In the tiff, they face higher-ranked European sides Wales, Scotland, and Iceland.

