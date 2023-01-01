^

Sports

Heat's Herro hits game-winner, Nets win 11th straight in NBA year-ender

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 1, 2023 | 4:02pm
Heat's Herro hits game-winner, Nets win 11th straight in NBA year-ender
Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena on December 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
ERIC ESPADA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Tyler Herro's buzzer-beating triple to lift the Miami Heat past the Utah Jazz, 126-123, highlighted NBA action on New Year's Eve, Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Herro hit the game-winner to punctuate a strong offensive outing for Miami after the Jazz erased a seven-point deficit to tie the game with 6.3 ticks left on the clock.

He finished with 29 points, nine boards, and six assists as Miami sizzled to end the year. Bam Adebayo topscored with 32 markers to go along with eight rebounds for the Heat.

They thus won their third game in the last four outings and rose above .500 at 19-18.

Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets are going to carry their winning streak to 2023 as they won their 11th straight game at the expense of the Charlotte Hornets, 123-106.

Behind Kyrie Irving's 28 points, six boards, and four assists, the Nets cruised to victory with a wire-to-wire game that saw their biggest lead balloon to 22 points.

The Nets improved to 24-12, now only two games behind league leaders Boston Celtics.

In the other games, the Philadelphia 76ers trumped the OKC Thunder, 115-96.

Joel Embiid finished with a triple-double of 16 points, 13 boards, and 10 dimes.

The Detroit Pistons, for their part, nipped the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-104, behind Bojan Bogdanovic's 28 markers.

The Memphis Grizzlies won over the New Orleans Pelicans as Ja Morant and Zion Williamson traded punches on offense, 116-101.

Morant finished with 32 points, eight assists, and three boards while Williamson flirted with the double-double of 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers scored one-point victories over their respective foes San Antonio Spurs and the LA Clippers.

Dallas nipped San Antonio, 126-125, while the Pacers squeaked past LA, 131-130.

Also conjuring an escape act were the Cleveland Cavaliers who beat the Chicago Bulls, 103-102.

The New York Knicks, meanwhile, rode the hot hand of Julius Randle to blast the Houston Rockets, 108-88.

Randle finished with 35 points, 12 boards, and six assists.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Adelaide's Sotto suffers first season loss as starter against Cairns

Adelaide's Sotto suffers first season loss as starter against Cairns

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
On the back of a four-game win streak, Adelaide could not extend their run to the new year after a go-ahead triple by Shannon...
Sports
fbtw
Amores resumes basketball career, joins Zamboanga Valientes in Singapore

Amores resumes basketball career, joins Zamboanga Valientes in Singapore

1 day ago
“Changed man” John Amores will be part of the 14-man lineup of the Zamboanga Valientes in the ASEAN Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abando's Anyang bests Abarrientos, Ulsan in New Year's Eve clash

KBL: Abando's Anyang bests Abarrientos, Ulsan in New Year's Eve clash

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
In the clash of Filipino reinforcements, Abando had the upper hand as his teammates did the heavy lifting despite the former...
Sports
fbtw
PBA links up with esports scene for league-backed 'Esports Bakbakan'

PBA links up with esports scene for league-backed 'Esports Bakbakan'

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Announced back in November, the PBA prefaced its collaboration with a showmatch between top amateur team MINANA Esports against...
Sports
fbtw

Toast to Filipino national athlete

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
There’s no question the Philippines’ top-performing athlete in 2022 was Hidilyn Diaz who bagged three golds in snatch, clean-and-jerk and overall at the World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota last...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After 'incredible' year, Stajcic believes Filipinas have a lot more to improve on ahead of World Cup

After 'incredible' year, Stajcic believes Filipinas have a lot more to improve on ahead of World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 4 minutes ago
Though acknowledging the impact of their successful campaign last year, Stajcic still puts a lot of expectations on his wards...
Sports
fbtw
Twin world cups highlight Philippine sports campaign in 2023

Twin world cups highlight Philippine sports campaign in 2023

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Two world cups are set to spice up Philippine sports in 2023, with Gilas Pilipinas and the Philippine women's national football...
Sports
fbtw
High hopes, rosy picture for Philippine sports

High hopes, rosy picture for Philippine sports

By The STAR Sports Staff | 17 hours ago
With the lustrous Tokyo Olympics gold still lighting the way and fuelling the Team Philippines war machine, officials are...
Sports
fbtw

LeBron erupts

17 hours ago
LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday by scoring a season-high 47 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding nine assists to spark the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 victory in Atlanta on Friday.
Sports
fbtw

Ronaldo signs

17 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with