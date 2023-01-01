KBL: Abando's Anyang bests Abarrientos, Ulsan in New Year's Eve clash

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando and Aynang KGC had the last laugh of 2022 as they took down RJ Abarrientos' Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, 77-68, on Saturday at the 2022-23 KBL season at Anyang Gymnasium.

In the clash of Filipino reinforcements, Abando had the upper hand as his teammates did the heavy lifting despite the former NCAA MVP chipping in only four points, a rebound, an assist, and a block in just eight minutes of play.

Four players finished in double-digit scoring for Anyang led by Omari Spellman who tallied a double-double of 16 points and 17 boards, while also having five assists and three rejections.

Abarrientos, meanwhile, struggled from deep as he shot only 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. He finished with 12 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal.

Anyang thus won its third straight, rising to 19-8 for the season while Ulsan absorbed back-to-back defeats as they now drop to 15-12.

Elsewhere, SJ Belangel rode the bench in Daegu KOGAS Pegasus' squeaker past the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 84-81, at Goyang Gymnasium.

As Daegu snapped a six game skid, Lee Dae-sung took the brunt of the offense as he finished with 31 points. Murphy Holloway added 23 points and 16 boards as the Pegasus improved to 11-16.