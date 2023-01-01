^

Adelaide's Sotto suffers first season loss as starter against Cairns

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 1, 2023 | 11:27am
Adelaide's Sotto suffers first season loss as starter against Cairns
Kai Sotto
MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto suffered his first setback as a part of the starting lineup of the Adelaide 36ers in the 2022-23 NBL season as they fell to the Cairns Taipans, 86-83, at the Cairns Convention Centre on Saturday.

On the back of a four-game win streak, Adelaide could not extend their run to the new year after a go-ahead triple by Shannon Scott put Cairns ahead, 85-83 with 33 seconds remaining in the game.

Sotto, in their first loss since being slotted into the starting lineup back in December, finished with eight points and four boards. He played 11 minutes in the contest.

Ian Clark and Robert Franks both missed on potential game-tying shots in the endgame as Adelaide fell to 10-9 for the season.

Antonius Cleveland paced Adelaide in the losing effort with 16 points, four boards and three assists. Clark, meanwhile, ended up with 15 markers.

Cairns game hero Scott had a game-high 31 points for the home team to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

The 36ers hope to bounce back on Friday, January 6, against the Illawarra Hawks.

BASKETBALL

KAI SOTTO
