No stopping Go from levelling up after seizing Asian Tour card

MANILA, Philippines – Former national champion Lloyd Go levels up starting February as he safely secured a card for the Asian Tour after finishing No. 7 despite missing the cut in the Asian Development Tour’s final tournament in Taiwan last week.

The Top 10 on the 2022 ADT Order of Merit earned playing rights on the region’s premier circuit in 2023 with Thai Suteepat Prateeptienchai, who finished joint second to local ace Hung Chien-Yao in the season-ending Taifong Open, topping it in runaway fashion with earnings of $86,448 from three victories in 12 tournaments.

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, also from Thailand, placed a distant second with $61,329 while Indonesian Naraajie Ramadhanputra finished third with $57,239 followed by Malaysian Shahriffuddin Ariffin ($51,890), Chen Guxin of China ($46,714) and Chant Sakulpolphaisan, also of Thailand, ($45,066).

Go, behind back-to-back runner-up finishes, including a playoff setback to Guxin in the BRG Open in Vietnam last Sept., climbed to No. 5 in the OOM rankings and held on to the spot with joint sixth place effort in the OB Golf Invitational in Indonesia, a tied for third in the Selangor Masters, and a share of eighth in the Saudi Open.

But he slipped two spots down with a so-so joint 39th finish in the inaugural Aramco Invitational, also in Saudi Arabia, before missing the cut in Taiwan.

His $42,575 winnings, however, proved enough to net the Cebuano shotmaker a card on the Asian Tour, which kicks off an explosive season with the $5 million PIF Saudi International on Feb. 3-6 at the Royal Greens and Country Club.

American Dodge Kemmer wound up eighth in the OOM with $41,933, while Aussie Harrison Gilbert and Varanju Boriboonsub of Thailand took the next two spots with earnings of $41,776 and $40,190, respectively.

The impressive schedule boasts of a total of 11 tournaments in the first half of 2023 featuring four International Series events, including two new tournaments in Oman and Qatar.

These events make up the first of an expanded 10 IS events in the new season with money-rich tournaments lined up in Hua Hin, Thailand in March, and Cam Ranh, Vietnam in April.

The New Zealand Open also makes a return to the Asian Tour calendar following a forced two-year Covid hiatus, while the DGC Open will also be held in March in India with Hong Kong also set to mark its return as venue host, along with a couple of tournaments in Thailand and in Korea.

Meanwhile, the next three Asian Tour Q-School will be staged in Thailand on Jan. 4-7 (Blue Canyon), on Jan. 11-14 (Thana City Country Club) and on Jan. 11-14 (Springfield Country Club) with the final qualifier slated on Jan. 18-22 at the Lakeview Resort and Golf Club in Hua Hin, also in Thailand.

The Tour held its first Q-School for the first time in the US at the Oakcreek Country Club in Arizona last November with the Blue Canyon course in Phuket staging the second elims last month with a number of Filipino shotmakers expected to join the chase for 35 Asian Tour cards.