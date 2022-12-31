Amores resumes basketball career, joins Zamboanga Valientes in Singapore

John Amores (standing fourth from right) is now part of the Zamboanga Valientes basketball team.

MANILA, Philippines – “Changed man” John Amores will be part of the 14-man lineup of the Zamboanga Valientes in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) Invitational 2023 Season 11 starting January 2 in Singapore.

Amores will be joining NCAA star James Kwekwetei, former Gilas players Kemark Carino and JR Cawaling, and imports Antonio Hester, Will Deng and Ryan Smith.

The controversial player made headlines after going on a punching spree in an NCAA game between his team Jose Rizal University and College of St. Benilde, a rampage that led to him being banned indefinitely by the league and expulsed by JRU.

“Amores will be part of our team in the ABL in Singapore leg. This is a chance for redemption and we are hoping Amores will give his best,” Valientes team owner Junnie Navarro said.

“At the same time, this is a good opportunity for every Zamboanga player to excel,” added Navarro, who also expressed gratitude to Zamboanga Mayor John Dalipe for the support.

Homegrown players Rudy Lingganay, Jeff Bernardo, Das Esa, Gino Jumaoas, Jojo Belorio, and the most exciting point guard and the smallest Filipino to play in the ABL — 5’4 Denver Cadiz — complete the Valientes roster.

The Valientes will make history as the first ever city to represent the Philippines in the ABL. Founded in 2006, the team will be having its first stint outside the Philippines. It has started its basketball campaigns in the NBC preseason, MVBA Christmas Cup and Liga Pilipinas in 2008.

The Valientes’ founder, the late Lando Navarro, promised to give Zamboangueno players a venue to showcase their talent. The squad already won the NBA Philippines 3x3 in 2011, NBL Christmas HUSTLE in Canberra Australia and Champions League Basketball 3x3 Australia.

Owned by Cory and Junnie Navarro along with MLV Accounting Mike Venezuela, the Valientes will face Louvre Indonesia on January 3, the Saigon Heat on January 6, Matrix Malaysia on January 7 and home team Singapore Slingers on January 8.