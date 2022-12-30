Abando limited in Anyang win; Belangel's Daegu continues to slump

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando was a non-factor in Anyang KGC’s 92-74 romp over the Wonju DB Promy on Thursday in the 2022-23 KBL season at the Anyang Gymnasium.

Abando played only 11 minutes in the victory, logging two points, two boards and one assist. Still, other players were able to pick up the slack as Anyang recorded back-to-back wins and improved to 18-8.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman carried Anyang with 38 points and 13 boards in the victory.

Meanwhile, Filipino Wonju reinforcement Ethan Alvano had an all-around game of 11 points, 10 assists and six boards as they absorbed another defeat and dropped to 10-16 for the year.

Elsewhere, Daegu KOGAS Pegasus and SJ Belangel continued to struggle as they lost their sixth contest in a row falling to the Jeonju KCC Egis, 82-73, at Gunsan Wolmyeong Gymnasium.

Belangel had 10 points on two three pointers to go along with three dimes but his efforts couldn't help Daegu back into the win column as they slumped to 10-16.

Lee Dae-heon and Lee Dae-sung paced the Pegasus with 17 markers each.

Heo Ung had 22 points while Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) had a double-double of 19 points and 19 boards in Jeonju's victory.