Celtics still NBA's best; Grizzlies back on track

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball against Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at TD Garden on December 29, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics continue to hold the best record in the NBA as they nipped the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-110, at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The Celtics won their fourth straight contest as both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 29 points each to pace their squad to victory. Tatum also grabbed 11 boards.

Boston led by double digits, 112-102, with under three minutes left before Los Angeles went on an 8-1 run to get within 113-110 with about a minute remaining.

But Derrick White came up with a clutch defensive sequence and blocked Paul George's layup with 33 seconds left to keep the Clippers at bay.

White finished with 15 points in the victory.

Marcus Smart chipped in 17 points and nine assists while Grant Williams added 11 points and 10 boards.

Kawhi Leonard scattered 26 points to lead the Clippers in the losing effort.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a two-game skid at the expense of the Toronto Raptors, 119-106, as they improved their record to 21-13.

Ja Morant finished with a double-double of 19 points and 17 assists, to go along with four boards to lead Memphis.

In the other games, Luka Donicic churned out another triple-double for the season as the Dallas Mavericks drubbed the Houston Rockets, 129-114.

Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 boards and 13 assists in the convincing victory for the Mavs as they improved to 20-16.

The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, survived a 41-point explosion from Julius Randle as they beat the New York Knicks, 122-115.

Randle finished with 41 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the 18-18 Knicks.

Keldon Johnson poured in 30 markers for the Spurs, who tallied their 12th win of the year against 23 losses.

Also raking in victories were the Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets. The Pacers won over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 135-126.

The Hornets, meanwhile, edged the Oklahoma City Thunder, 121-113.