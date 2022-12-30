Solid 69 steers Malixi to 2-shot lead Citrus Golf Trail Ladies tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi mounted a sustained charge to dominate the field and the Sun ‘N Lake course, coming away with a solid 69 in moving day and storming ahead by two in the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational in Sebring, Florida Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The young Filipina star spiked her second straight three-under card with birdies on Nos. 4, 7 and 14 and preserved a brilliant bogey-free round with scrambling pars as she capped her remarkable rise from 40th Wednesday to move 18 holes away from topping a prolific season with another victory.

"I believe consistency was a great factor to today's round. Just hitting fairways and greens was the goal, and if I had missed any of those, I just scrambled back with a par. I made all of my up-and-downs, so I didn't drop a shot," said Malixi, who overhauled a five-stroke deficit off Vanessa Zhang and took command with a 216, now two shots clear of Morocco's Sofia Essakali and Megan Meng of the US.

The ICTSI-backed ace was way off at mid-pack of the 96-player starting field with a dismal 78 start, nine strokes off Zhang Wednesday, but climbed to seventh with a second round 69 and could’ve pulled away if not for four missed birdie chances inside eight feet in the third round.

But her even-par aggregate proved enough to put her on top of the heap and closer to a seventh crown in a season that saw her post two AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) victories, sweep her three appearances on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, and clinch the Thailand Junior World trophy.

"I will not be setting expectations to tomorrow's round, but will stick to the same game plan the past two days," she added.

While majority of the rest found themselves beaten by tough conditions, including at the windy backside, Malixi picked up from where she left off, burying a long birdie putt on No. 4 and a downhiller from pin-length distance on No. 7 then making a tap-in birdie on the par-5 No. 14 after dumping her second shot into the greenside bunker.

Essakali and Meng took the challenger’s role as Zhang skied to a 78 after a 69 and 73 and tumbled to joint sixth at 220. Essakali shot a 71 while Meng carded a 73 for 218s.

Brimming with confidence after bouncing back from a six-over card, Malixi missed a birdie chance on the first hole but banged in a 20-footer on No. 4, only to muff a six-footer on the next. She went up-and-down on No. 6, birdied the next and missed another chance on the par-5 ninth.

As the wind picked up at the back, Malixi kept her poise and stayed in control of her game although she flubbed birdie putts on Nos. 10, 13 and 15 that, however, failed to stymie her charge to the top.