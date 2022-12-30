Sotto named starter anew as Adelaide nail 4th straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino center Kai Sotto continues to earn his spot in Coach CJ Bruton's starting lineup as he again opened hostilities in the Adelaide 36ers' 87-84 escape act over the Brisbane Bullets at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Thursday.

Sotto, who was inserted into Bruton's starting lineup earlier this month after playing more of a bench role to the start of the season, made most of his 11:48 minutes on the floor.

The big man logged five points, four rebounds and a block to help the 36ers stretch their win streak to four games.

After heading into the final canto down by four, 62-66, an 8-2 run helped Adelaide turned the tide.

They stretched their advantage to as big as seven, 84-77, with 28 ticks left in the ball game.

But the Bullets did not go down without a fight, trimming the deficit to as small as one, 85-84, with just three seconds left.

Fortunately for Sotto and the 36ers, Robert Franks tacked on two clutch free throws to seal the victory.

The 36ers improved their record to 10-8 for the year, which good enough for sixth place — smack in the middle of the standings of the NBL 2022-23 season.

Franks top-scored for the home team with 18 points, six boards and three assists. Antonius Cleveland added 13 markers, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Former NBA player Ian Clark added nine points off of the bench as well.

Nathan Sobey led the Bullets in the losing effort with 24 points.

Adelaide hopes to make it five wins in a row when they face the Cairns Taipans on New Year's Eve.