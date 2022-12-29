^

Philippines Super League: G Lanterns slay Warriors; Bulacan rebounds

Philstar.com
December 29, 2022 | 2:14pm
Philippines Super League: G Lanterns slay Warriors; Bulacan rebounds
Dominic Vera (left) of the Pampanga G Lanterns

SAN FERNANDO – Offering a peek of their strength, the Pampanga G Lanterns mauled the overhauled San Pedro Laguna-ARS Warriors, 89-69, late Wednesday night to launch their title bid on a stirring note in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center here.

With prized big man Justine Baltazar sitting out the match due to potential commitments, Pampanga leaned on Dominic Vera, who scattered 13 points, to go with three rebounds and three assists.

Raymond Binuya and Arvie Bringas also chipped in 12 and 11 markers, respectively, for the Delta Pineda-mentored G Lanterns’ debut in the meet presented by Winzir and co-presented by SCD Cosmetics and Dumper party-list, and supported by NET 25, Adcon, Wcube Solutions Inc., MDC, Unisol, Don Benitos and Finn Cotton.

San Pedro tumbled to its fourth straight loss, including a 57-99 shellacking at the hands of Pampanga Royce Hotel last December 15 for a 1-4 slate.

In the first game, Koponang Lakan ng Bulacan showed no mercy and bludgeoned Bagong Cabuyao-Homelab Nation 100-57 for its third win.

JL Delos Santos shone for Bulacan with game-highs of 16 points and nine boards, while former PBA player Leo Najorda and Jeric Serrano added 12 markers each.

RJ Ramirez also had 11 points and two caroms as Bulacan atoned for a 60-69 loss to San Juan last week and improved to 3-2.

Coming off a 52-74 defeat to Pampanga Royce last December 19, Cabuyao fell to 1-3.

Jake Diwa paced the Warriors with 13 points, five rebounds and two dimes, while Jan Formento added 12 markers.

Mark Doligon also got 10 and six for San Pedro.

Jude Codiñera was the only player from Cabuyao who scored in double-digits with 13 points.

The scores:

First game

KOPONANG LAKAN NG BULACAN 100 – Delos Santos 16, Najorda 12, Serrano 12, Ramirez 11, Santos 9, Monte 9, Caballero 7, Biteng 7, Tan 5, Ballesteros 4, Celso 3, Pangilinan 3, Sumampong 2, Surio 0, Pablo 0.

BAGONG CABUYAO-HOMELAB NATION 57 – Codiñera 13, Barnedo 6, Vitug 5, Galabin 5, Jolangcob 5, Pontejos 4, Capara 4, Sese 3, Velasquez 3, Ilad 3, Abarcar 2, Alvarado 2, Obuyes 2, Villapando 0.

Quarters: 16-8, 38-18, 66-34, 100-57.

Second game

PAMPANGA 89 – Vera 13, Binuya 12, Bringas 11, Concepcion 9, Torado 8, Jamito 6, Ramos 5, Garcia 5, Reyes 5, Apolonio 5, Capulong 4, Maynes 3, Sampang 3.

SAN PEDRO LAGUNA-ARS 69 – Diwa 13, Formento 12, Doligon 10, Custodio 9, Orada 8, Doroteo 4, Singh 4, Colina 4, Callano 2, Loquinario 0, Chavenia 0, Diocampo 0, Dela Cruz 0, Matias 0.

Quarters: 16-18, 36-31, 66-45, 89-69.

