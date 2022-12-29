^

Sports

Malixi finds range, touch to shoot 69 in Citrus Golf Trail tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 29, 2022 | 10:55am
Malixi finds range, touch to shoot 69 in Citrus Golf Trail tourney
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi settled down after a disastrous 78 start, gunning down four birdies against a bogey for a 69 as she climbed from 40th to joint seventh halfway through the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational still paced by Vanessa Zhang in Sebring, Florida Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Though Malixi still blew a number of birdie chances, including four in a five-hole stretch from No, 5 inside seven feet, she drained a couple of long putts, including a 20-footer on No. 15 where she teed off and a monster stroke from way out after overshooting the par-3 second hole of the Sun ‘N Lake layout.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker nearly chipped in for eagle on the par-4 No. 5 and banged in a seven-footer for her fourth birdie on No. 13 to negate her lone miscue on No. 3 on a missed six-footer bid for par.

While Malixi found her range and touch, Vanessa Zhang lost hers as she stumbled with a 73 after a fiery 69 although the Canadian stayed in control at 142, still two strokes clear of Ffion Tynan of Arkansas, who fought back with a 70, and American Angela Zhang, who also fumbled with a 74.

Malixi, who has posted a win, three runner-up finishes and two third-place efforts in her last seven tournaments overseas, remained five strokes behind at 147 but her big second round fightback should boost her confidence heading to the last 36 holes of the championship.

"I’ve pretty much adjusted today (Wednesday). I hit more fairways and greens, then converted some putts. I also left some putts out there, but so far I have been stroking it well," said Malixi.

After holing out from long range on No. 15, Malixi nearly rolled in another birdie putt from the fringe on the next, missed another chance on the 18th and left her six-foot birdie putt on the first hole short.

She hit it long on the par-3 No. 2 but banged it in from edge-to-edge, only to yield the stroke on the next. She, however, cashed in on the par-5 fourth for a tap-in birdie and could’ve closed in on the two-day leader if not for her missed putts on Nos. 5, 7, 8 and 9.

Malixi also nearly holed it in from the fringe on No. 10, settled for regulation par on the next two before picking up another stroke on No. 13 from seven feet before closing her round with another regulation par.

Other 147 scorers were Grace Lu, Sofia Essakali and Thanana Kotchasanmanee, who carded 72, 73 and 74, respectively.

"Same game plan tomorrow. Just hit fairways and greens then leave the rest to my putting," added Malixi.

Meanwhile, Malixi, winner of two AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) titles this year, will next play in the Orlando International Amateur on January 4-6 at the Orange Country National and will face some of the world’s leading players in the ranks in the Annika Invitational on January 15-17 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club, both in Florida.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-NBA player Nick Young joins Philippine squad in Dubai hoops tourney

Ex-NBA player Nick Young joins Philippine squad in Dubai hoops tourney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
NBA veteran Nick Young has been tapped by Philippine contingent Strong Group as its reinforcement for the 2023 Dubai International...
Sports
fbtw

Cynthia takes a bow

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion was honored at the first KG Management Awards Ceremony in The Heritage Manila last Friday and the recognition was richly deserved.
Sports
fbtw
For Dave Ildefonso, it&rsquo;s d&eacute;j&agrave; vu all over again in a championship way

For Dave Ildefonso, it’s déjà vu all over again in a championship way

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
After Ateneo stunned UP in the recently concluded UAAP Season 85 Men’s Basketball Finals, it was an overly joyous Dave...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe says he'll 'never' get over World Cup heartbreak

Mbappe says he'll 'never' get over World Cup heartbreak

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe said he will never get over the disappointment of losing the World Cup final after the France star scored the...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix's Booker ruled out for four weeks

Phoenix's Booker ruled out for four weeks

1 hour ago
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been ruled out for at least four weeks with a groin strain, the NBA team said on Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine esports gains traction in 2022

Philippine esports gains traction in 2022

By Michelle Lojo | 4 minutes ago
Esports has certainly continued to make waves in the Philippines this past year.
Sports
fbtw
Saso promises better showing after tough 2002 season

Saso promises better showing after tough 2002 season

1 hour ago
While she vows to better her 2022 performance in the upcoming LPGA season, Yuka Saso also braces for another challenging campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Dragons regain touch

Dragons regain touch

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Ball on its court, Bay Area did everything that was necessary and finally solved the Barangay Ginebra puzzle en route to forcing...
Sports
fbtw
Bachmann appointed PSC chairman

Bachmann appointed PSC chairman

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed a new chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission, with Richard Bachmann being tapped to replace...
Sports
fbtw
PNVF seals exchange program with Japan counterpart

PNVF seals exchange program with Japan counterpart

12 hours ago
Officials of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation recently forged a training exchange program with the Japan Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with