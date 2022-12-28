^

Sports

Search for new Philippine cue stars looms with Sharks Billiards League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 3:43pm
Search for new Philippine cue stars looms with Sharks Billiards League

MANILA, Philippines – The next “Bata” and “Django” are in the making for the Philippines. 

It may have been delayed and bumped off its rightful track for decades but the country, at long last, is in line for the production of the next great cue artists to follow the footsteps of Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante. 

And that’s thanks to the birth of Sharks Billiards League, which is out to revive the long-dormant Philippine pool scene in partnership with Billiards Managers and Players Association of the Philippines (BMPAP).

Sharks has been launched last month behind the brainchild of billiards household name Perry Mariano along with sport godfathers Putch Puyat, Isaac Belmonte and Jonathan Sy of BMPAP, and new officials Eric Salud, Larry Lim, Jojo Sanchez, Doc Mon Aguirre and son of Perry, Hadley Mariano — all for a noble mission revitalizing the industry and its lost glory that was once lauded all over the world in the 90s-00s. 

“Pool was the only sport that Filipinos dominate. Sadly, this is slowly being forgotten as we no longer have future players to continue what legends and champions put an indelible mark in the world pool", said Hadley, a former collegiate varsity billiards (La Salle Greenhills).

In a dominant stretch two decades ago, the Philippines served as the bastion of sports by harvesting a truckload of international titles behind Reyes and Bustamante as well as other greats like Lee Van Corteza, Dennis Orcullo and Amang Parica. 

The winning tradition carried over to the local scene with every street and sitio boasting regular tournaments, exhibition games and new talents after one another for a bustling Philippine billiard industry only to slow down in the new millennium — paving the way for rival countries to catch up and overtake the country eventually.

Slowly but surely though, the next generation has started to get back on track with Carlo Biado leading the way highlighted by his championship in the US Open. 

Recently, Biado along with Johann Chua and Rubilen Amit ruled the 2022 Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship while retaining supremacy in the Southeast Asian Games. 

Now — more than ever — is the perfect time to double down on that momentum by discovering new talents and honing them to world champions as soon as possible. 

"Sharks with the help of BMPAP wants to bring back the Philippines as the mecca of pool and re-establish our dominance. SHARKS is the future of Philippine billiards,” beamed tournament director Hadley as Sharks forged strategic alliances with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Rep. Arnie Teves and a bevy of backers to keep the sport growing.

BILLIARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sources: Bachmann to replace Eala as Philippine sports chief

Sources: Bachmann to replace Eala as Philippine sports chief

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission will have a new chairman four months after the Palace has installed one.
Sports
fbtw
We were manhandled &ndash; Goorjian

We were manhandled – Goorjian

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
After the Christmas Day “manhandling” at the hands of seasoned PBA finals player Barangay Ginebra, Bay Area buried...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player Nick Young joins Philippine squad in Dubai hoops tourney

Ex-NBA player Nick Young joins Philippine squad in Dubai hoops tourney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
NBA veteran Nick Young has been tapped by Philippine contingent Strong Group as its reinforcement for the 2023 Dubai International...
Sports
fbtw
For Dave Ildefonso, it&rsquo;s d&eacute;j&agrave; vu all over again in a championship way

For Dave Ildefonso, it’s déjà vu all over again in a championship way

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
After Ateneo stunned UP in the recently concluded UAAP Season 85 Men’s Basketball Finals, it was an overly joyous Dave...
Sports
fbtw

Far from over

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra stamped its class in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals via a convincing 96-81 win over Bay Area before a crowd of 18,252 at the MOA Arena last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Weary Malixi wavers in cold play, trails by 9 with 78

Weary Malixi wavers in cold play, trails by 9 with 78

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rianne Malixi struggled seeking to get over jet lag and stiffened in cold conditions, limping with a 78 to fall nine strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Dazzling Doncic's historic triple-double carries Mavs past Knicks

Dazzling Doncic's historic triple-double carries Mavs past Knicks

4 hours ago
Dallas star Luka Doncic rewrote the NBA record book with a stunning 60-point triple-double, carrying the Mavericks to a wild...
Sports
fbtw
PSC fast-tracking sports development in grassroots, elite sports

PSC fast-tracking sports development in grassroots, elite sports

5 hours ago
The fourth quarter of the year saw the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) further sustaining its momentum with a newly chartered...
Sports
fbtw
Wizards halt streaking 76ers; Lakers end slump

Wizards halt streaking 76ers; Lakers end slump

5 hours ago
The Washington Wizards withstood a 48-point performance from Philadelphia's Joel Embiid to halt the 76ers eight-game NBA winning...
Sports
fbtw
'Highly motivated' Nadal ready for Djokovic challenge in Australia

'Highly motivated' Nadal ready for Djokovic challenge in Australia

6 hours ago
A "highly motivated" Rafael Nadal welcomed rival Novak Djokovic's much-anticipated return to the Australian Open as "good...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with