Saso lends hand to Phl jungolfers, Mitsukoshi

MANILA, Philippines — In her much-awaited return to the country, Filipina-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso championed the values of her two roots and at the same time served as the rightful ambassador of a high-end Japanese mall that just opened shop in the Philippines.

A former US Women’s Open Champion, the 21-year-old ace graced the soft opening of Mitsukoshi, Japan’s flagship mall, at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, where she hosted a mini-tournament for aspiring Filipino junior golfers.

Saso swung gracefully and hard in the tee-off ceremony through a digital golf simulator, signifying a stronger Philippine-Japan partnership in the 50th anniversary of Federal Land, the premier state developer behind the country’s first-ever Mitsukoshi branch.

“It’s one of my favorite stores in Japan. I’m so honored. Just by walking through today, they are really bringing the best of Japan to the Philippines,” said Saso on the breakthrough establishment done in partnership with Japanese firms Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

“Her Filipino-Japanese heritage is an embodiment of discipline, perseverance, and excellence, which mirrors our partnerships’ commitment to provide unique living experiences within our developments,” said Federal Land President and COO Thomas Mirasol.

Saso is thrilled to be back with hopes of paying a visit more often despite a busy schedule abroad.

“It feels good to be back. It’s awesome. It will always be my home,” she said.