^

Sports

Saso lends hand to Phl jungolfers, Mitsukoshi

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2022 | 12:00am
Saso lends hand to Phl jungolfers, Mitsukoshi
Federal Land President and COO Thomas Mirasol and Fil-Japanese pro-golfer Yuka Saso.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — In her much-awaited return to the country, Filipina-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso championed the values of her two roots and at the same time served as the rightful ambassador of a high-end Japanese mall that just opened shop in the Philippines.

A former US Women’s Open Champion, the 21-year-old ace graced the soft opening of Mitsukoshi, Japan’s flagship mall, at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, where she hosted a mini-tournament for aspiring Filipino junior golfers.

Saso swung gracefully and hard in the tee-off ceremony through a digital golf simulator, signifying a stronger Philippine-Japan partnership in the 50th anniversary of Federal Land, the premier state developer behind the country’s first-ever Mitsukoshi branch.

“It’s one of my favorite stores in Japan. I’m so honored. Just by walking through today, they are really bringing the best of Japan to the Philippines,” said Saso on the breakthrough establishment done in partnership with Japanese firms Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

“Her Filipino-Japanese heritage is an embodiment of discipline, perseverance, and excellence, which mirrors our partnerships’ commitment to provide unique living experiences within our developments,” said Federal Land President and COO Thomas Mirasol.

Saso is thrilled to be back with hopes of paying a visit more often despite a busy schedule abroad.

“It feels good to be back. It’s awesome. It will always be my home,” she said.

US WOMENâ€™S OPEN CHAMPION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Saso begins 2023 buildup, signs with Federal Land as brand ambassador

Saso begins 2023 buildup, signs with Federal Land as brand ambassador

10 hours ago
Major champion Yuka Saso’s buildup for the 2023 LPGA season gathers momentum in terms of support as she linked up with...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Adamson star Jan Colina organizes Jardin Youth Invitational

Ex-Adamson star Jan Colina organizes Jardin Youth Invitational

By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcons star Jan Colina is organizing a youth basketball tournament set to launch in 2023.
Sports
fbtw

White Christmas for Pinoy imports

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino imports may have been far and away from their families but some of them found ways to celebrate Christmas Day with big wins in their respective leagues.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic due to return to Australia, tennis boss says

Djokovic due to return to Australia, tennis boss says

8 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was due to return to Australia on Tuesday, almost one year after he was deported for refusing...
Sports
fbtw
Thailand routs Philippines 4-0 in Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Thailand routs Philippines 4-0 in Mitsubishi Electric Cup

13 hours ago
The Philippines was knocked down two pegs from the Group A standings of the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Cup following a 4-nil...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Game 2: Pre-New Year blast  

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Barangay Ginebra attempts to pull off something that’s not been done throughout the PBA Commissioner’s Cup yet– deal Bay Area back-to-back losses.
Sports
fbtw
Nets sink Cavs for 9th straight win

Nets sink Cavs for 9th straight win

1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter as the Brooklyn Nets survived a shaky finish and extended their...
Sports
fbtw

Azkals suffer shutout loss to Thais

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Holder Thailand proved too much for the Philippines and hacked out a 4-0 shutout that severely jeopardized the youthful Azkals’ AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup semifinal bid Monday night in Pathum Thani.
Sports
fbtw

Australian Open epic showdown looms

1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal kickstart their 2023 campaigns this week in Adelaide and Sydney respectively, with the superstar veterans and great rivals eyeing up yet more Australian Open glory.
Sports
fbtw
See, Ng lead Jungolf invitational winners

See, Ng lead Jungolf invitational winners

1 hour ago
Rico See and Reese Ng topped the premier boys and girls categories, respectively, in an invitational tournament organized...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with