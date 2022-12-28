See, Ng lead Jungolf invitational winners

MANILA, Philippines — Rico See and Reese Ng topped the premier boys and girls categories, respectively, in an invitational tournament organized by a group of junior golfers parents at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club South Course last Dec. 22.

See ruled the boys 15-18 class, followed by Santino Pineda, Sean Young, Joshua Buenaventura and Jacob Chua while Ng reigned in the girls 13-18, followed by Julianna Go, Gabie Rosca, Rafa Anciano and Casey Frankum.

Other podium finishers were Shinichi Suzuki (first), Chase Pascual (second), Patrick Tambalque (third), TJ Padilla (fourth), Bien Fajardo (fifth) in boys 13-14; Emil Hernandez, Scott Ng, Kai Lacson, Lujo Gomez, and Andres Dancel in boys 11-12; Jacob Casuga (winner by countback), Race Phoenix Manhit, Javie Bautista, Gerard Handog, and Inigo Gallardo in boys 9-10; Precious Zaragosa, Levonne Talion, Kelsey Bernardino, Tiffany Bernardino and Althea Banez girls 9-12; and Venus Delos Santos, Georgina Handog, Luis Espinosa, Casedy Cuenca and Kenzo Tan mixed 8-under.

It was a fun game participated in by 91 jungolfers with support from Transview Philippines, Empire Golf, J-Ten Sports, Lipams Properties, Marsh Phils. Inc, JBL Harman, Digital Walker, Fuji Instax Phils. and Anthem Group, Rebisco, Oishi, Pan de Manila, Mondelez, Quickmelt, Mogu Mogu, Nirvana Thai Tea, Bissin Wafers, Marventure Corp., Tajimaya, Ajisen, Lugang Cafe, Premium Choice Meats, Pho Hoa, Tender Bob’s, Meat Plus, Fireside, Kettle, Kimono Ken and Tim Hortons.