G Lanterns, Warriors clash

MANILA, Philippines — The Pampanga G Lanterns make their debut against the revamped San Pedro Laguna-ARS Warriors as the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup resumes today at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The match pitting Pampanga and San Pedro is set at 8 p.m. after Koponang Lakan ng Bulacan and Bagong Cabuyao-Homelab Nation try to get back on track when they clash in the first game at 6 o’clock.

The likes of Archie Concepcion, Mitchelle Maynes, and Arvie Bringas will be counted upon by the Lanterns.