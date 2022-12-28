Far from over

^

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2022

Barangay Ginebra stamped its class in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioners Cup Finals via a convincing 96-81 win over Bay Area before a crowd of 18,252 at the MOA Arena last Sunday. Although drawing first blood in a title series is a tone-setter, its by no means an indication of whats to come. Coach Tim Cone said one win doesnt mean a championship for Ginebra and it also doesnt mean Bay Area is knocked out of contention. But what the opener showed was defense will clinch for Ginebra and offense will get it done for the Dragons.

Before Game 1, the stats gave an inkling as to the winning formula of each finalist. In Bay Areas 14 wins, the Dragons normed 114.1 points with an average margin of 20.4. Bay Area was merciless in downing Terrafirma by 54, Blackwater by 45, Rain or Shine by 33 and 30 and TNT by 32. In the Dragonsthree losses, they were held to an average of 92.7a difference of over 20 between winning and losing. Conversely, Ginebra limited opponents to an average of 91.1 points in its 14 wins and gave up an average of 102.5 in four defeats. Bay Area generates breakaway momentum from transition and three-point shots while Ginebra is deadliest when its razzle-dazzle defense holds sway.

In Game 1, Cone made sure Ginebra controlled the defensive boards to disallow multiple possessions and prevent outlets to trigger transition. In the halfcourt, Ginebra employed a dizzying team defense that covered gaps, closed out on shooters, took away Andrew Nicholsons sweet spots and switched only when necessary. As a result, Bay Area scored only 40 points at the half and 81 for the game, both conference lows. Nicholson found a leech in Christian Standhardinger and uncharacteristically, lost a bit of composure in hitting only 4 of 9 from the line when hes an 82.8 percent free throw shooter. Coach Brian Goorjian situated Nicholson in the perimeter, deployed him at the low block and created seal situations close to the basket. He got away with 27 points but that was his conference low. Nicholson took 17 field goals, six less than his usual.

Ginebra dominated the boards, 58-35 and negated a huge disadvantage in compiling more turnovers, 23-16. In transition, Bay Area escaped with only six points, a big drop from its average of 14.6. In three-point shooting, the Dragons went 13 of 42, connecting 31 percent, down from its clip of 37.2 percent. Hayden Blankley, who entered the finals brandishing a lofty 43.8 percent from beyond the arc, was 0 of 9. Clearly, Ginebra focused on taking away Bay Areas two chief sources of offensetransition and three-point shots. Best Player of the Game LA Tenorio said “its a cliché but defense wins championships and thats our battlecry going into Games 2, 3, 4 and so onwe need to be aggressive defensively because we know how good Bay Area is and our offense will come because we have a lot of firepower.” Tenorio shot a conference-high 22 points and raised his playoff average to 14.3 points after norming 4.8 in the elims. Cone called Justin Brownlee his closer and Kabayan JB didnt disappoint with 10 of his 28 points coming in the fourth period.

Goorjian will make adjustments in Game 2 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight and Nicholson is expected to be quicker in finding open teammates off doubles to delay defensive recovery. There will be more screens and extra passes to open good looks for shooters in the corners. Kobey Lam may be switched to defend Tenorio as hes bigger and more physical. Zhu Songwei might slide down to shadow Scottie Thompson and Nicholson could take on Brownlee from the onset with 7-5 Liu Chuanxing playing a more active role in the middle. The challenge is for Cone to read the adjustments early and counter to prevent an outbreak. If Game 1 was exciting, Game 2 should be even more thrilling as Goorjian looks to even up the series in as decisive a fashion as Cone claimed the opener.

