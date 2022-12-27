Lanterns open Pilipinas Super League campaign vs Warriors

MANILA, Philippines – The Pampanga G Lanterns make their debut against the revamped San Pedro Laguna-ARS Warriors as the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup resumes Wednesday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The match pitting Pampanga and San Pedro is set at 8 p.m. after Koponang Lakan ng Bulacan and Bagong Cabuyao-Homelab Nation try to get back on track when they clash in the first game at 6 o’clock.

The likes of Archie Concepcion, Mitchelle Maynes, and Arvie Bringas will be counted upon by the Lanterns in their bid in the tilt presented by Winzir and co-presented by SCD Cosmetics and Dumper party-list, and supported by NET 25, Adcon, Wcube Solutions Inc., MDC, Unisol, Don Benitos, and Finn Cotton.

The Warriors are raring to make up for a 57-99 drubbing at the hands of Pampanga Royce Hotel last Dec. 15 and halt a three-game slide.

With a drastically overhauled lineup, San Pedro will pin its hopes on new players Mark Doligon, Jopher Custodio and Jan Colina to improve its 1-3 slate.

Bulacan absorbed a 60-69 loss to San Juan last Thursday that dropped it to 2-2.

Former PBA cagers Jason Ballesteros and Leo Najorda, and Keanu Caballero will carry the fight for Bulacan.

With a 1-2 mark, counting a 52-74 shellacking it suffered against Pampanga Royce, Cabuyao will lean on CJ Cadua, Joel Jolangcob and Jude Codiñera.