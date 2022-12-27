Saso begins 2023 buildup, signs with Federal Land as brand ambassador

Yuka Saso of Japan looks on from the 18th green during the third round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 19, 2022 in Naples, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines – Major champion Yuka Saso’s buildup for the 2023 LPGA season gathers momentum in terms of support as she linked up with Federal Land, Inc., becoming a brand ambassador for the country’s top real estate developer.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion said she’s delighted to have signed up with Federal Land, which marked its golden anniversary celebrations Tuesday, with the Filipino-Japanese gracing the soft opening of the first-ever Mitsukoshi Mall in the country at the Grand Central Park in North Bonifacio Global City.

“I’m so honored to be invited and partner with Federal Land, Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd., and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. Just by walking through today, they are really bringing the best of Japan to the Philippines,” said Saso, whose Fil-Japanese ties makes her a prime example of how strong partnerships could produce excellence.

“It always feels like home. I was born here and grew up here. I hope to come back a lot more but obviously I can’t. December and January are the only time I can come back. Hopefully I can come back around summertime where there’s a lot of junior tournaments I can visit. Hopefully I can do that but I can’t promise,” said Saso, who led the festivities with a ceremonial tee-off on a golf simulator where she showed her world-class swing and shared tips and her expertise with future golf champions and enthusiasts.

It’s awesome. It reminds me of when I started playing golf. To see how they enjoy golf, it’s awesome. It reminds me not to forget to have fun in golf. They inspire me. Hopefully I can inspire them a little bit and I can continue doing those stuff in the future,” said Saso, referring to the seven jungolfers who took part in the mini-clinic.

“Her Filipino-Japanese heritage is an embodiment of discipline, perseverance, and excellence, which mirrors our partnerships’ commitment to provide unique living experiences within our developments,” said Federal Land, Inc. president and COO Thomas Mirasol.

“We believe that strong partnerships are essential for reaching greater excellence and higher standards in the industry. During our golden year, we showcase Japanese ingenuity and Filipino sensibilities in our projects, thereby projecting the best of both worlds in terms of quality and innovation,” said Mirasol. “Our collaboration with Yuka is yet another example of achieving this objective. We are very excited to have her grace the first-ever Mitsukoshi in the Philippines and interact with some of our local patrons.”

The Mitsukoshi BGC is a joint venture between Federal Land and Japanese firms Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., the same group behind the award-winning Japanese-inspired development The Seasons Residences.

“I’m so glad Mitsukoshi BGC is now open in the Philippines. It’s one of my favorite stores in Japan,” said Saso, who was born on June 20, 2001 in San Ildefonso, Bulacan to a Filipino mother and Japanese father. She moved to Japan at age four to study then came back at nine to home school, play golf every day and pursue her dream.

She delivered multiple honors to the Philippines, including in the 2018 Asian Games where she swept the individual and team gold medals, marked her pro debut with two victories on the LPGA of Japan Tour, then made history with a major breakthrough in the US Open.

Meanwhile, as part of Federal Land’s golden year initiatives, the celebration also furthers the group’s commitment to building strong partnerships, which they consider essential for reaching greater excellence and higher standards in the industry.

“We hope to foster more meaningful relationships and collaborations such as what we have with Yuka. This is just one of many strategic partnerships to come that will continue to enable us to deliver on our promise of excellence,” added Mirasol.