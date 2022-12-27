Thailand routs Philippines 4-0 in Mitsubishi Electric Cup

In the AFF tournament, Thailand is 7-2-0 against the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines was knocked down two pegs from the Group A standings of the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Cup following a 4-nil thrashing at the hands of defending champions Thailand last Monday evening at the Thammasat Stadium in Thailand.

Thailand icon Teerasil Dangda, playing in his fifth Asean Football Championship, scored his 21st and 22nd goals — a tournament record in the first half. The first came off a header in the third minute while the second was from a spot kick in the 41st minute after Philippines defender Amani Aguinaldo clumsily bundled into a heap.

The six-time tournament champions added two more goals in the second half — a three-touch sequence that culminated in a goal from Adisak Kraisorn. Suphanan Bureerat added the fourth strike in the 63rd minute to complete the rout.

Kenshiro Daniels, the Philippines’ leading scorer in this edition of the AFF championships with three goals to his name, was kept silent by the Thais’ defense.

Alexandre Polking’s squad, seeking its seventh regional title, virtually was camped inside the Philippines’ half for the first 45 minutes. Although the Filipinos played a bit better in the second half, it was just a clinical display from the Thais who have won 17 of the last 19 head-to-head matches with the Philippines including two draws.

At 2-0-0, Thailand is atop the Group A standing, ahead by a solitary goal from Indonesia (9-8 goal difference in favor of the former) that smashed Brunei, 7-nil also on the same evening.

The loss saw the Philippines tumble from second to fourth in the group. Indonesia and Cambodia, moved up to second and third, respectively.

The Philippines plays Indonesia this coming January 2 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in a crucial match.