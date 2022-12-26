Azkals in huge Mitsubishi Electric Cup match vs Thailand

Sebastian Rasmussen (13) celebrates his goal with his teammates in the Azkals' 5-1 win over Brunei at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Friday

MANILA, Philippines – No doubt, it is a big game — one that could decide the chances of the Philippine Azkals progressing from the group stages of the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

The Philippines (1-0-1) takes on Group A leader Thailand (1-0-0) at 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand.

It's a must-win for the rejuvenated Azkals, who previously defeated Brunei, 5-1, to even up their slate after their painful, 3-2 opening day loss to Cambodia.

The Philippines is currently ranked 134th in the world by FIFA while Cambodia is at No. 177.

In the Asean Football Federation championships, the Philippines has not lost to Cambodia since December 2002, a 1-0 defeat.

The Azkals are currently in second place in the group but only because Indonesia (1-0-0) has not played its second match. The Merah Putih defeated Cambodia, 2-1, in their group stage opener.

Thailand, led by the evergreen Teerasil Dangda and team captain Theerathon Bunmathan, is the highest ranked national team from Southeast Asia at 111th in the world.

The War Elephants head coach, Mano Polking, said of the match against the Philippines: “The Philippines are a good team and they are coached by Josep Ferre of Spain who knows Thai football very well. They were unlucky to lose their first game to Cambodia but they showed their class in their latch match against Brunei.”

Thai team manager Nualphan Lamsam also offered his take on the Philippines: “The Philippines have improved a lot and qualified for the semifinals of this tournament almost on a regular basis. They captured three points from the Brunei game, so it won't be an easy game at all for us. We will not underestimate them.”

Thailand is aiming for its seventh AFF title and has yet to lose to the Philippines in the region’s top-rated football tournament.