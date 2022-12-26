Nesthy Petecio finds renewed Olympic drive thanks to Hidilyn Diaz

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxer Nesthy Petecio lost her hunger and drive after claiming a silver medal in last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

But thanks to her friend, Tokyo Games weightlifting gold winner Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the 30-year-old world champion has rekindled the fire that is now fueling her desire to go at it one final time at Olympic glory.

“After ng Olympics, gusto ko talaga magpahinga at i-feel ang mga dumadating sa akin na blessing,” said Petecio. “Nawala sa isip ko kung itutuloy ko pa ito, dumating sa isip ko kung kaya ko pa ba ito o gusto ko pa ba.”

“Pero nakita ko si Hidilyn na una kong tinitignan sa larangan ng sports. Siya nag bigay ng inspirasyon at pinukaw nya ulit ang init ng puso ko sa sports at sinabi ko nakung kaya ni Hidilyn, kaya ko din,” she added.

Petecio said she’s now close to her ideal weight and rediscovering her lightning-quick speed and reflexes.

“Sabi ni coach (Reynaldo) Galido ibalik ko daw bilis, reflexes ko tulad nung sa Olympics. Ngayon po maganda na form ko, hindi na din ganun kalayo sa timbang ko. Bilis at power na lang kailangan ko i-develop,” she said.

Petecio said she is currently training with the rest of the national team members in Baguio City in preparation for a busy 2023 that included the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games set May 5 to 17 and the Huangzhou Asian Games slated September 23 to October 8.

They are also preparing for the Strandja Memorial tournament in early February in Sofia, Bulgaria, Thailand Open, and IBA World Women’s Championships in New Delhi, India both in March.

From Baguio, the Nationals will fly to Muak Lek, Thailand late February to resume training until the Cambodia SEA Games.

It was also in Muak Lek where they trained before their successful Tokyo Games experience that resulted to a silver each by Petecio and Carlo Paalam and a bronze by Eumir Marcial.

The country is also eyeing to host a multi-nation training camp in Antipolo as its final tune up for Phnom Penh.

Also part of the country’s calendar are the Eindhoven Cup in the Netherlands in June, the ASBC Asian Clubs Elite Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships at a still unspecified venue, the Elorda Cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in July, international training camp in China in August.

There’s also the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October and another training camp for the 2024 Olympic Qualifying tournaments in November in the United States and The Grandslam in China in December.