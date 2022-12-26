Malixi stays busy, vies in Citrus Trail Invitational golf tourneyÂ 

Malixi stays busy, vies in Citrus Trail Invitational golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines – There is no holiday break for Rianne Malixi as the young Filipina star resumes her drive for world amateur ranking points and top honors in the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational unfolding Tuesday at the Sun ‘N Lake course in Sebring, Florida.

The 72-hole championship, which features some of the world’s rising and leading players in the ranks, kicks off Malixi’s 2023 campaign with the ICTSI-backed ace vying in the Orlando International Amateur next on January 4-6 at the Orange Country National, and the Annika Invitational on January 15-17 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club, also in Florida.

Malixi has gained 12 spots to move to No. 159 in the world following her runner-up finish in the Malaysian Amateur Open two weeks ago. She has posted one victory (Thai Junior World) and four other top 3 finishes in her last seven amateur tournaments, spiking her prolific season with three victories on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

Malixi has been working on her putting that has hampered her title bid in at least four occasions although she revels in her vastly improved length the past few weeks.

“I’ve gotten stronger in distance, hitting it 5-10 yards more,” she said.

But she will need more than power as the rest of the 95-player cast, headed by world No. 58 Bailey Shoemaker, are also coming into the event, the former Harder Hall Ladies Invitational, confident of their respective chances.

Meanwhile, Malixi will cut short her US campaign in February as she is slated to play in the Asia-Pacific Junior Championship at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite and the Queen Sirikit Invitational at Manila Southwoods in Carmona, also in Cavite.

She will then head to Europe for the Spanish International Ladies Amateur Championship in Sotogrande in March then heads back to Southeast Asia for the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, where she tied for third in Thailand last November, on March 9-12 in Singapore.