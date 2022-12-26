^

Sports

Malixi stays busy, vies in Citrus Trail Invitational golf tourney 

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 11:45am
Malixi stays busy, vies in Citrus Trail Invitational golf tourneyÂ 
Rianne Malixi
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – There is no holiday break for Rianne Malixi as the young Filipina star resumes her drive for world amateur ranking points and top honors in the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational unfolding Tuesday at the Sun ‘N Lake course in Sebring, Florida.

The 72-hole championship, which features some of the world’s rising and leading players in the ranks, kicks off Malixi’s 2023 campaign with the ICTSI-backed ace vying in the Orlando International Amateur next on January 4-6 at the Orange Country National, and the Annika Invitational on January 15-17 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club, also in Florida.

Malixi has gained 12 spots to move to No. 159 in the world following her runner-up finish in the Malaysian Amateur Open two weeks ago. She has posted one victory (Thai Junior World) and four other top 3 finishes in her last seven amateur tournaments, spiking her prolific season with three victories on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

Malixi has been working on her putting that has hampered her title bid in at least four occasions although she revels in her vastly improved length the past few weeks.

“I’ve gotten stronger in distance, hitting it 5-10 yards more,” she said.

But she will need more than power as the rest of the 95-player cast, headed by world No. 58 Bailey Shoemaker, are also coming into the event, the former Harder Hall Ladies Invitational, confident of their respective chances.

Meanwhile, Malixi will cut short her US campaign in February as she is slated to play in the Asia-Pacific Junior Championship at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite and the Queen Sirikit Invitational at Manila Southwoods in Carmona, also in Cavite.

She will then head to Europe for the Spanish International Ladies Amateur Championship in Sotogrande in March then heads back to Southeast Asia for the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, where she tied for third in Thailand last November, on March 9-12 in Singapore.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Another Chinese to succeed Hidilyn&rsquo;s coach

Another Chinese to succeed Hidilyn’s coach

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas is eyeing to tap a foreign coach to mentor and train the national team including the...
Sports
fbtw
36ers 3-of-3 with Kai as starter

36ers 3-of-3 with Kai as starter

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Having earned his stripes, Kai Sotto continued to shine in his starting gigs for the streaking Adelaide 36ers.
Sports
fbtw
San Pedro seizes top spot in Liga Laguna

San Pedro seizes top spot in Liga Laguna

2 hours ago
Thanks to KDL Calamba, Data Force San Pedro is now on top of Liga Laguna Season 3.
Sports
fbtw
Azkals look to defy odds versus Thais

Azkals look to defy odds versus Thais

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The Philippines faces a major test in its quest for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup semifinals as it plays holder Thailand...
Sports
fbtw
Another exhibition for Pacman? &nbsp;

Another exhibition for Pacman?  

By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
Australian promoter and matchmaker Peter Maniatis said yesterday an offer has been made by the Papua New Guinea government...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Azkals in huge Mitsubishi Electric Cup match vs Thailand

Azkals in huge Mitsubishi Electric Cup match vs Thailand

By Rick Olivares | 27 minutes ago
No doubt, it is a big game — one that could decide the chances of the Philippine Azkals progressing from the group stages...
Sports
fbtw
Nesthy Petecio finds renewed Olympic drive thanks to Hidilyn Diaz

Nesthy Petecio finds renewed Olympic drive thanks to Hidilyn Diaz

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Nesthy Petecio lost her hunger and drive after claiming a silver medal in last year’s Tokyo Olympics. But thanks to...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports in 2022: Alex Eala continues journey to tennis stardom

Philippine sports in 2022: Alex Eala continues journey to tennis stardom

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Philippine tennis wunderkind Alex Eala continues to show flashes of brilliance in her young career as she figured in another...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum tows Celtics past Bucks; Sixers, Mavs win

Tatum tows Celtics past Bucks; Sixers, Mavs win

2 hours ago
Boston's Jayson Tatum scored 41 points to power the NBA-best Celtics over Milwaukee, 139-118, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings strike first blow

Gin Kings strike first blow

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Playing like a real national team protecting home turf against a foreign power, gutsy Barangay Ginebra struck the first blow...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with