San Pedro seizes top spot in Liga Laguna

MJ Homo of San Pedro beats everyone during a fast-break play.

Standings:

San Pedro (4-1), Calamba (4-2), San Pablo (4-2), Cabuyao (4-2), Sta. Cruz (3-2), Sta. Rosa (2-3), Nagcarlan (2-3), Cavinti (1-5), Pakil (0-4).

SAN PEDRO — Thanks to KDL Calamba, Data Force San Pedro is now on top of Liga Laguna Season 3.

Calamba gave San Pedro a free lift to move up the team standings after edging defending champion Blue Steel San Pablo, 75-74.

Following its latest win, Calamba forged a three-way tie for second to fourth places with its victim and Layba Trucking Cabuyao at 4-2 win-loss card while kicking upstairs San Pedro on top of the standings.

San Pedro took care of business as well, dumping an undermanned Cavinti, which showed up with only seven players, 113-88, in the other game.

MJ Homo led the way with 17 markers on 8-of-11 shooting from the field while also dishing out six assists.

Leo Velasco added 16 points.

Cabuyao walloped Macos Meats Nagcarlan, 97-75.

Nikko Aguilar and Rob Panes each scored 18 to lead the way for Cabuyao while big guy Mike Parala came away with a double-double performance of 11 points and 13 boards.