Baguio City tops Batang Pinoy medal tally

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
December 25, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City harvested the biggest medal haul in the recent Batang Pinoy National Championships in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

According to the latest posting by the Philippine Sports Commission, Baguio City amassed 100 medals with 31 golds, 30 silvers and 39 bronze medals.

Coming second was Pasig City with 48 medals (22-12-14) followed by Quezon City at third place with 46 medals (21-10-15).

The Baguio City bets bested 84 other local government units that vied for honors in the Dec. 17 to 22 Batang Pinoy.

The Vigan meet marked the return of the multi-sports event for athletes aged 15 and below since its last staging pre-pandemic in 2019 in Puerto Princesa.

