PBA christmas day fireworks

MANILA, Philippines — Fireworks fill the sky on the most wonderful time of the year in hoops country as superpowers Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area launch first strike in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup’s mother of all battles.

The expectedly sold-out Christmas Day tiff is set at 5 p.m. at the MOA Arena with the flag-waving Gin Kings and the glory-hungry Dragons from Hong Kong disputing the head start in a best-of-seven contest that may well take the full route.

“We know we have our hands full but we embrace the challenge,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Such a challenge comes with the self-embraced big responsibility of carrying the fight for fallen brethren like San Miguel and the pride of an entire basketball-crazy nation amid the major threat from the foreign juggernaut.

“We talked about this as a team: We play for more than just Ginebra, we play for the league and for the country and it almost feels like the national team, which is pretty cool,” said the PBA’s winningest coach, who’s up against a decorated mentor in Olympic bronze-winner Brian Goorjian in this titanic clash.

With a relatively young crew and shorter rotation, Goorjian underscored the importance of drawing first blood against Cone and the seasoned Gin Kings.

“Really important for us is the tone, how we start. I’ve got a young team, none of them had played in a final before so understanding the importance of playing every possession is key. You don’t want to throw a game away or waste a game in a seven-game series. It’s got to be a buildup and you got to take little chips even if you lose, move forward the whole time,” said Goorjian.

Cone and Goorjian go into the high-stakes entanglement armed to the teeth.

Justin Brownlee, who is aiming to make it six-for-six in as many finals appearances, leads Ginebra’s arsenal with topnotch complements in Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, Christian Standhardinger and Jamie Malonzo.

Import Andrew Nicholson, Glen Yang, Kobey Lam, Hayden Blankley, Zhu Songwei and giant Liu Chuanxing make up Bay Area’s big guns.

“Their lineup is so well-constructed,” said Cone, particularly citing the Hector Calma-esque playmaker Yang, sweet-shooting wings Blankley and Lam, dominant 7-foot-5 Liu, versatile Zhu, and the monstrous Nicholson as primary concerns.

“They got great weapons in every position and that makes them so tough. But I think the thing that we’ll try to beat them with is our depth; we are nine, 10-deep, even 11 and over a seven-game series, that could be advantageous.”

Goorjian is as concerned about this Ginebra edge.

“The way he’s described us, I have the same sort of thing towards them. How are you going to match up with Brownlee, how do you guard him and it’s not your import? Then there’s their depth and it’s a seven-game series. That’s a lot of obstacles to overcome,” he said.