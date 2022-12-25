Finals made in heaven

You couldn’t ask anything more for a Christmas treat from the PBA. Today marks the opener of the best-of-seven Commissioner’s Cup Finals between top-seeded Bay Area and No. 3 Barangay Ginebra at the MOA Arena. Tip-off time is 5 p.m. and fans are in for a spectacle. Game 2 is set on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Then, the PBA takes a brief break and returns for Game 3 on Jan. 4, Wednesday, at the MOA Arena. Game 4 will be on Friday, Jan. 6, at the MOA Arena. If necessary, Game 5 will be on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the MOA Arena; Game 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and Game 7 on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Philippine Arena. Start time for Games 2 to 7 is 5:45 p.m.

Dragons coach Brian Goorjian said it could go to a Game 7. If it does, Friday the 13th will be lucky for one team and unlucky for the other. Goorjian said the thought of playing a Game 7 before over 50,000 fans in the venue where the 2023 FIBA World Cup final will be held is mind-blowing. Ginebra’s LA Tenorio said he prefers ending it before Game 7 with his team on top, of course. Dragons guard Glen Yang said he’ll be happy with a 4-0 series for Bay Area. Nobody’s making any serious prediction because it’s really too close to call. But one thing’s for sure, both teams are leaving it all on the floor. Ginebra import Justin Brownlee said it’s a huge challenge to beat Bay Area. Dragons counterpart Andrew Nicholson said he’s ready to go to war. From all indications, it could go down to the wire.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the Dragons are fully loaded with weapons in every position. Goorjian said a concern is Ginebra’s depth which will be a key factor in a long series. Tenorio said it’s about the home team defending its turf and Cone said Ginebra isn’t just representing the franchise but also the country. The call to wave the flag isn’t something that bothers Goorjian who’s not entering the Finals with eyes closed. Goorjian said the Dragons are just excited to compete in the PBA and whether or not the fans are on their side, it’s an incredible experience playing in front of a passionate audience. Bay Area captain Duncan Reid said the Filipino fans are the best in Asia and somebody mentioned they’re the best in the world.

Ginebra has won seven of its last eight outings and Bay Area, eight of its last nine so they’re both on a roll. The Dragons are No. 1 in offense, averaging 110.4 points but Ginebra is No. 2 in defense, yielding 93.9 a game. Ginebra is No. 1 in assists with a 26.9 clip but Bay Area is No. 1 in least assists allowed, giving up only 18.1. Ginebra is No. 1 in fastbreak points (14.9) but Bay Area is No. 1 in least fastbreak points allowed (7.1). Ginebra averages 10.6 three-point makes and the Dragons, 13.5. Execution will make the difference as Cone said once the ball’s in play, it’s up to the 10 men in uniform to settle the outcome. Tenorio said he anticipates a chess match between the legendary coaches. Cone said Nicholson is a handful, pointing to his 35 point average in the San Miguel semifinal series where he shot 51.75 percent from beyond the arc and 60.2 percent overall from the field. He called point guard Yang the Dragons’ version of Hector Calma with his poise and leadership on the floor. Confronting Yang is Tenorio who’s raised his scoring clip from 4.75 points in the elims to 13 in the playoffs. Experience is on Ginebra’s side, counting on Scottie Thompson the reigning MVP and two-time Finals MVP with six championships, Tenorio a four-time Finals MVP with seven titles and Japeth Aguilar with a Finals MVP and seven crowns. Brownlee is in his ninth conference and has won titles in five previous Finals. Then there’s Cone, pursuing his 25th championship. Ginebra PBA governor Al Francis Chua has been at the forefront of San Miguel teams making it to 15 straight Finals, including this Commissioner’s Cup, winning 13. Bay Area is aiming to become only the third guest team ever to win a PBA crown after Nicholas Stoodley in 1980 and Northern Consolidated in 1985. Merry Christmas to all and see you at MOA Arena today!