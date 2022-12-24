^

Finals series between Ginebra, Bay Area is 'Christmas gift' to fans, says PBA commissioner

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 24, 2022 | 10:16am
Finals series between Ginebra, Bay Area is 'Christmas gift' to fans, says PBA commissioner
Justin Brownlee
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — PBA commissioner Willie Marcial had nothing but good things to say about the upcoming PBA Commissioner's Cup finals series between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and guest team Bay Area Dragons.

Set to begin on Christmas Day on Sunday, Marcial expects the two teams to bring everything to the table. Knowing the personnel of both squads, the PBA exec eyes an explosive battle for all the marbles.

"We have two great coaches, international and national coaches. We have top calibre players in this conference," Marcial said during the pre-finals press conference on Friday.

"This is a big treat and a Christmas gift to the fans," he added.

Bay Area's Brian Goorjian and Gin Kings head tactician Tim Cone will engage in a chess match as the top-seed Dragons will need to overcome the PBA powerhouse.

Having enjoyed much success for most of the conference, Goorjian looks forward to pushing their game even more against the Gin Kings -- who coincidentally dominated them in their elimination round meeting.

"[It's] an opportunity to grow this team and develop, and bring something to you," said Goorjian.

"The PBA experience for my team, let's start with the opposition, as we get into this finals, nothing but respect. Talk about the coaches, the game of basketball is about the players. And this is a tremendous basketball team," he added of Ginebra.

Cone, who is no stranger to competing in the PBA finals, also said that this will slightly be different than the others, owing to who they are facing.

"It's a big thrill to be a part of this. It always is," Cone said, talking about the PBA finals.

"It's special because of who we're playing and what they brought to the league."

Both Ginebra and Bay Area diposed of their semifinals foes in four games. Christmas Day action tips off at the Mall of Asia Arena at 5 p.m. for Game One of the finals.

