Pilipinas Super League hoops: Lions stretch win streak; Kings go 2-0

Philstar.com
December 23, 2022 | 4:51pm
San Juan's Ron Denison

MANILA, Philippines — Orlan Wamar waxed hot with five 3-pointers and towed San Juan to a 69-60 victory over Koponang Lakan ng Bulacan for its second straight win late Thursday night in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Central Recreational Facility in New Era, Quezon City.

Wamar, a spitfire guard, notched a game-high 18 points that he laced with four rebounds and four assists for the Kings, who scored a big follow up to a 95-80 shellacking of Bagong Cabuyao-Homelab Nation in its opener last week for a 2-0 mark.

Ron Dennison also added 15 markers and six boards for San Juan.

Bulacan, coming off a 72-61 triumph over 1Munti last Dec. 14, slipped to 2-2 in the meet presented by Winzir and co-presented by SCD Cosmetics and Dumper party-list, and supported by NET 25, Adcon, Wcube Solutions Inc., MDC, Unisol, Don Benitos, and Finn Cotton.

In other games, Boracay halted a mini two-game slump and whipped 1Munti 79-62, while Sta. Rosa Laguna cruised to its fourth win in a row with a 73-64 trouncing of Quezon City.

Leo Najorda was the lone bright spot for Bulacan with 10 points, seven caroms, and two feeds.

The scores:

First game

BORACAY 79 – Estrada 16, Gimpayan 15, Faundo 11, Lopez 11, Mallari 8, Bragais 5, Cardona 4, Esguerra 4, Helterbrand 3, Peñaredondo 2, Fontanilla 0, Gozum 0, Lasco 0, Sablan 0.

1Munti Emeralds 62 – Galit 17, Matillano 12, Alves 8, Alano 7, Pasia 6, Umpad 6, Ramirez 3, Cantimbuhan 2, Arboleda 1, Camacho 0, Montilla 0, Quinto 0, Sarmiento 0.

Quarters: 22-12, 43-26, 57-43, 79-62.

Second game

SAN JUAN 69 – Wamar 18, Dennison 15, Maiquez 8, Calisaan 7, Taywan 7, Mojica 6, Marquez 4, Tajonera 4, Isit 0, Nocum 0.

KOPONANG LAKAN NG BULACAN 60 – Najorda 10, Caballero 8, Serrano 8, Delos Santos 7, Monte 6, Pangilinan 6, Celso 4, Tan 4, De Liaño 3, Ballesteros 2, Biteng 2, Casajeros 0, Ramirez 0, Salamat 0, Sumampong 0.

Quarters: 12-16, 30-29, 55-45, 69-60.

Third game

STA. ROSA LAGUNA 73 – Cabanag 20, Bonsubre 11, Reverente 8, Solis 8, Matias 6, Joson 5, Sara 5, Lee 4, Cosejo 3, Koga 3, Acuña 0, Rogado 0.

QUEZON CITY 64 – Mahinay 17, Jamon 9, Lee Yu 8, Casiño 7, Octobre 5, Santos 5, Baracael 4, Lorenzana 3, Arong 2, Peromingan 2, Reyes 2, Asoro 0, Jeruta 0, Strait 0.

Quarters: 14-12, 42-26, 59-48, 73-64.

