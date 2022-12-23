^

Sports

NBA: Clarkson leads Jazz past Wizards; Pelicans win wire-to-wire vs Spurs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 23, 2022 | 12:48pm
NBA: Clarkson leads Jazz past Wizards; Pelicans win wire-to-wire vs Spurs
Jordan Clarkson
Twitter / Utah Jazz

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson led the Utah Jazz past the Washington Wizards, 120-112, for their 19th win in the 2022-23 NBA season on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Clarkson was one of three Jazz players who breached 20 points in the victory as he tallied 23 points, seven boards, three assists and a steal.

Malik Beasley topped the scoring column with 25 markers while rising star Lauri Markkanen added 21 points, five boards and one assist.

The Jazz used a third salvo where they outscored the Wizards, 33-24, to create distance after a back-and-forth affair with 11 lead changes and 11 deadlocks.

Utah ballooned their lead to as big as 16 points in the fourth salvo.

Bradley Beal paced Washington in the losing effort with 30 points and five assists. The Wizards fell to 12-21 for the year.

Elsewhere, CJ McCollum came out with a 40-piece as the New Orleans Pelicans won wire-to-wire over the San Antonio Spurs, 126-117, at Smoothie King Center.

McCollum padded his stat line with eight rebounds and nine assists, flirting with the triple-double.

Four other New Orleans players scored in double digits in the balanced victory.

Jeremy Sochan paced the Spurs in the loss with 23 points.

The Pelicans improved to 19-12 while the Spurs saw their record fall to 10-21.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'No contest' turned into KO win for Casimero

'No contest' turned into KO win for Casimero

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Former world champion John Riel Casimero has been declared winner by knockout in his controversial fight with Japanese Ryo...
Sports
fbtw

Fil-Am basketball player held for fake passport

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration has arrested Filipino-American professional basketball player Avery Roberto Scharer at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after he allegedly attempted to sneak into the country using...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s more than a PBA Finale &nbsp;

It’s more than a PBA Finale  

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
With a foreign power on the opposing end, Barangay Ginebra’s foray in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals takes...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA D-League aspirant arrested for using fake Philippine passport

Ex-PBA D-League aspirant arrested for using fake Philippine passport

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that Avery Scharer, 36, was apprehended on Thursday as he arrived...
Sports
fbtw
Olsen Racela steps down as FEU coach

Olsen Racela steps down as FEU coach

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Racela held the head coaching reigns since UAAP Season 80, leading the team to four UAAP Final Four appearances in the last...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vitug dumps 38 points as NHA shocks reigning titlist DENR in UNTV Cup

Vitug dumps 38 points as NHA shocks reigning titlist DENR in UNTV Cup

1 hour ago
In his best game so far, Vitug also produced seven rebounds and seven assists as the Home Masters completed their remarkable...
Sports
fbtw
Bay Area coach prepares for 'battle' against Ginebra in PBA Finals

Bay Area coach prepares for 'battle' against Ginebra in PBA Finals

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After dethroning defending champions San Miguel last Wednesday, the Dragons are in for a collision course with Tim Cone, Justin...
Sports
fbtw
Locals dominate PPS Mati junior tennis

Locals dominate PPS Mati junior tennis

2 hours ago
Batad yielded just two games in four matches to pocket the boys’ 16-and-under title, capping his domination with an...
Sports
fbtw
Cansino hopes to help UP get back on top in UAAP Season 86

Cansino hopes to help UP get back on top in UAAP Season 86

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Carrying the burden of finishing second this time around, Cansino hopes it's enough to push them to bounce back and regain...
Sports
fbtw
CAVS tough at home, beat

CAVS tough at home, beat

14 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season high 45 points and grabbed 14 rebounds but couldn’t stop his Eastern Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with