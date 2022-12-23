Bay Area coach prepares for 'battle' against Ginebra in PBA Finals

MANILA, Philippines — It's gonna be one tough series to another for guest team Bay Area Dragons in the PBA Commissioner's Cup as they seek to upend another powerhouse in Barangay Ginebra San Miguel once the finals tips off on Christmas Day.

After dethroning defending champions San Miguel last Wednesday, the Dragons are in for a collision course with Tim Cone, Justin Brownlee and the rest of the Gin Kings.

Knowing just how tough the series will be, Bay Area head coach Brian Goorjian said they'll be eager to get back at Ginebra after a lopsided eliminations loss.

"Nothing but respect for Tim Cone, nothing but respect for that team and they dominated the semifinals, they dominated the quarters, they dominated the finish to the season, they dominated us the first time they played us. So I'm hoping that we got better, I'm hoping that we've got an opportunity now, it's not until the 25th, to prepare and there'll be no excuses," said Goorjian, whose team closed out the Beermen in four games.

Goorjian also expressed excitement in the long series set against the Gin Kings. Having been more used to shorter series in his previous leagues, the head tactician is eager to see how they'll hold up in a best-of-seven series.

"I've been in the game a long time, never in the NBA, but I've never been involved in a seven-game series... In Australia, in Europe, it's best of three, every now and then I've been involved in a best of five, but never in a best of seven," said Goorjian.

"[S]o [it's a] great opportunity and just really proud to be in there and we have again a battle on our hands, we know that," he said.

Game One of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals tips off on Sunday, December 25, at 5 p.m.