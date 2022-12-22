^

Olsen Racela steps down as FEU coach

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 22, 2022 | 2:34pm
MANILA, Philippines — Olsen Racela has left his post as head coach of the FEU men's basketball team, the school announced on Thursday.

Racela held the head coaching reigns since UAAP Season 80, leading the team to four UAAP Final Four appearances in the last five seasons.

It was only in UAAP Season 85, where a 0-5 start to the season bungled their chances for a spot in the next round, that they failed to reach the Final Four.

Season 85 was the first time in nine seasons that the Tamaraws missed out on the semifinals in the UAAP.

"We thank Coach Olsen for guiding our Tamaraws with class and for always instilling the proper values," read FEU's announcement.

In their last game of Season 85, the Tamaraws ended on a high note as they routed the UST Growling Tigers, 77-62. 

They finished with a 5-9 slate, only good enough for seventh in the tournament ruled by champions Ateneo Blue Eagles.

