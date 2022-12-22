KBL: Belangel, Daegu continue slump as imports struggle

MANILA, Philippines — SJ Belangel could not lift his team back into the win column as his fellow reinforcements struggled for the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus as they lost to the Seoul SK Knights, 78-73, on Wednesday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Daegu Gymnasium.

The former Ateneo guard came off of the bench with a solid outing of 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting, to go along with a rebound, and an assist.

Still, it wasn't enough as Daegu's imports Murphy Holloway and Youssou Ndoye only combined for nine points in the team's thrid straight loss.

Lee Dae-sung connived with Belangel in the losing effort with 20 points, six assists, and five boards. But the Pegasus fell to 10-13 for the year.

Former PBA import Jameel Warney paced the Knights in the victory with 18 points and nine rebounds.