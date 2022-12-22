Ateneo's Baldwin advocates for Andrade in pro career

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin bid farewell to three players on Monday, after the Blue Eagles clinched their fourth title in five seasons in UAAP men's basketball tournament.

Dave Ildefonoso, Ange Kouame, and BJ Andrade all played their final games in the Ateneo uniform as they are now set to take on the pro leagues.

While Ildefonso and Kouame are already household names in Philippine hoops, Baldwin advocated in particular for Andrade, who served as skippper for the Blue Eagles in Season 85.

"If I can just say, that any coach that's out there listening, [if] you want a winner on your team, you want a guy that defends, can shoot the ball, will do whatever you say, run through brick walls for you, loves his teammates, get BJ Andrade." Baldwin said of his ward.

In the championship clincher Game Three, Andrade came up with 10 points, three boards, and two assists.

More importantly, Andrade was the one to sink the two free throws that eventually pushed UP to the brink late in the game after they got within three points, 67-70, with 20 ticks left in the contest.

Even with his big play, Andrade deflected all credit to his teammates.

"Grabe. Grabe 'tong taon na 'to para sa amin. Ang daming nagduda sa team namin, pero kita niyo naman kung saan kami ngayon. Grabe. Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa mga teammates ko, grabe 'yung mga sakripisyo nila this season." said Andrade.

As for where he ends up after college, Baldwin said that it is likely his seniors will probably take different paths, with Ildefonso already reported to head to Korea while Kouame will not be eligible as a local in the PBA.

"[T]hey'll all play professionally. [But] I think that you might see very diverse paths for them." said Baldwin.