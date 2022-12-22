^

Filipinos strike gold in Asian Kickboxing Championships

L-R Jovan Medallo, Gina Iniong Araos, Jean Claude Saclag, Renalyn Dacquel
MANILA, Philippines — Jovan Medallo and three of his countrymen stood tall over their respective opponents to capture gold medals in the 2022 Asian Kickboxing Championships at the Bangkok Youth Center in Thailand over the weekend.

The Cebu-based Medallo won the country’s first gold medal in the competition by ruling the senior men’s musical forms with weapons with a score of 28.8 points. Chinese-Taipei’s Hsuan Wu Chi settled for silver after tallying 27.8 points followed by countryman Chiu Ta-Ting with 25.7 points for bronze.

“I would like to thank Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas for motivating me right from the start and helping me to be at my best,” said the 22-year-old farmer from Cebu, who used nunchucks during the competition. “It feels so good to win for your country.”

Meanwhile, back-to-back Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jean Claude Saclag blasted hometown bet Chaleamlap Santidongsakun in the finale, 3-0, to take home the men’s low kick -63.5 kg gold medal in front of the hostile crowd.

Renalyn Dacquel also made short work of her hometown opponent – Nitinat Plabplerng – to score a 3-0 win and win the women’s low kick -48 kg gold medal, while double SEA Games gold medalist Gina Iniong Araos beat Hsiao Hsin Chi of Chinese-Taipei, 3-0, to cop the women’s low kick -60 kg gold.

“It’s a momentous week and I’m very proud of our fighters for bringing home gold medals,” said Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP) Secretary-General Wharton Chan, who also thanked SKP President Senator Francis Tolentino for the support.

“Thankful to our president and Sen. Tol Tolentino for inspiring our kickboxers all the time.”

Aside from the four gold medals, the Philippine contingent composed of 14 kickboxer took home one silver and six bronzes.

The Asian Championships is a qualifier to the world championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

