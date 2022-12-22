^

Sports

Ginebra's Tenorio praises Aguilar for stepping up in semis clincher vs Magnolia

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 22, 2022 | 10:53am
Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar and Magnolia's Nick Rakocevic during Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Ginebra skipper LA Tenorio had nothing but good things to say about teammate Japeth Aguilar after the latter filled in minutes from Christian Standhardinger in their Game Four clincher in the semifinals of the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday.

Aguilar came off the bench with extended minutes after Standhardinger was ejected six minutes into the ball game for tossing the ball into Magnolia import Nick Rakocevic's direction.

Tenorio had asked the ever-reliable big man to fill in the void, which he did — and then some.

"The person I talked [to] first was really Japeth, no? I really wanted Japeth to really excel in this game kasi this is his opportunity. I kept on reminding him that this is an opportunity," said Tenorio after the game.

"I told him, show them what you've got." 

That's what exactly Aguilar did as he finished with 19 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting. He also added eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

More than his offense, though, Tenorio commended Aguilar for his work on defense — especially against Rakocevic who was limited in the ball game.

"I have to give credit to Japeth also for playing really, not only offensively, he scored I think double-digit also, but I think I want to commend his defense also," said Tenorio.

"Malaking bagay sa amin si Japeth talaga eh, we need him," he added.

Getting into Rakocevic's head was Standhardinger's responsibility in the early goings. But after his ejection, Aguilar filled the role splendidly as they forced the Serbian into a bad game.

He finished with a meager 13 points on poor 3-of-13 shooting and was a -17 in the +/- column.

Tenorio, Aguilar and the rest of the Gin Kings hope to continue their streak in defending imports well when they face Andrew Nicholson and the Bay Area Dragons in the finals beginning Christmas Day, December 25.

