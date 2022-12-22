^

Sports

ONE Championship: Adiwang pulls out of January bout, seeks more time to heal ACL injury

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 22, 2022 | 10:02am
ONE Championship: Adiwang pulls out of January bout, seeks more time to heal ACL injury
Lito Adiwang
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang will need to wait a little longer before returning to the ONE Circle, as recurring pain in his knee has forced him out of his supposed bout in January.

Adiwang, a strawweight contender, was slated to return to action for the first time since tearing his ACL last March against Masnur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 6 set on January 14 in Bangkok.

But as nagging knee pain bothered Adiwang in his training camp just some weeks before his return, the Team Lakay stalwart has been advised to take some time off.

"It’s heartbreaking that I have to break a promise to my father to fight this January. Also [sorry] to our fans and supporters who are eager and excited to watch me back in action," Adiwang said. 

"My mind is 1000% ready to go to war but suddenly, my knee is not cooperating and it’s getting worse when I try to push it hard for training. As per the advice of my doctor, I’ll give it some time to recover and continue my therapy to strengthen it."

It's a letdown for Adiwang who is already raring to get back into action. He also promised his late father that he would be returning to the ONE Circle soon.

However, with his career in mind, Adiwang knows that he needs to listen to his body after only getting surgery to fix his knee last May.

"It’s heartbreaking to withdraw but I need to think for the best and look at the big picture," Adiwang said. 

“I may not fulfil my promise this time, but this made me focus to the bigger promise that I gave to both of my parents that one day I will become a World Champion." he added.

Adiwang was facing compatriot Jeremy Miado in an all-Filipino bout in ONE X before his knee gave out in the 2nd round, forcing the fight to be stopped and Miado being named the victor via TKO.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fil-Am basketball player held for fake passport

By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has arrested Filipino-American professional basketball player Avery Roberto Scharer at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after he allegedly attempted to sneak into the country using...
Sports
fbtw
American coaches of the Ateneo Blue Eagles

American coaches of the Ateneo Blue Eagles

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
What is it between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and their American coaches?
Sports
fbtw

This early, Maroons thinking of revenge  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Once again, there’s no way but up for University of the Philippines after a hard fall from the UAAP throne.
Sports
fbtw
Tan bares Letran&rsquo;s incentive

Tan bares Letran’s incentive

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Letran head coach Bonnie Tan disclosed yesterday that the Knights got a pep talk from Barangay Ginebra PBA governor and alumnus...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA D-League aspirant arrested for using fake Philippine passport

Ex-PBA D-League aspirant arrested for using fake Philippine passport

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that Avery Scharer, 36, was apprehended on Thursday as he arrived...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ginebra's Tenorio praises Aguilar for stepping up in semis clincher vs Magnolia

Ginebra's Tenorio praises Aguilar for stepping up in semis clincher vs Magnolia

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Aguilar came off the bench with extended minutes after Standhardinger was ejected six minutes into the ball game for tossing...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla foils Seno, bags Naga Open crown

Arcilla foils Seno, bags Naga Open crown

1 hour ago
Arcilla changed tactics after yielding the opening set which Seno dominated with his power and baseline game, coming through...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala clinches spot in Australian Open women's qualifiers

Alex Eala clinches spot in Australian Open women's qualifiers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
It's the toughest challenge for the 17-year-old Filipina sensation in her young career so far after stamping her class in...
Sports
fbtw

Jokic too hot, Nuggets move on top

12 hours ago
Inspired by their in-form center Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets took over at the top of the Western Conference, after knocking the Memphis Grizzlies off their perch with a convincing 105-91 win on Tuesday.
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s Ginebra vs Bay Area

It’s Ginebra vs Bay Area

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
It’s the country’s most popular ballclub against the powerful force from Hong Kong in an explosive Christmastime...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with