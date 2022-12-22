ONE Championship: Adiwang pulls out of January bout, seeks more time to heal ACL injury

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang will need to wait a little longer before returning to the ONE Circle, as recurring pain in his knee has forced him out of his supposed bout in January.

Adiwang, a strawweight contender, was slated to return to action for the first time since tearing his ACL last March against Masnur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 6 set on January 14 in Bangkok.

But as nagging knee pain bothered Adiwang in his training camp just some weeks before his return, the Team Lakay stalwart has been advised to take some time off.

"It’s heartbreaking that I have to break a promise to my father to fight this January. Also [sorry] to our fans and supporters who are eager and excited to watch me back in action," Adiwang said.

"My mind is 1000% ready to go to war but suddenly, my knee is not cooperating and it’s getting worse when I try to push it hard for training. As per the advice of my doctor, I’ll give it some time to recover and continue my therapy to strengthen it."

It's a letdown for Adiwang who is already raring to get back into action. He also promised his late father that he would be returning to the ONE Circle soon.

However, with his career in mind, Adiwang knows that he needs to listen to his body after only getting surgery to fix his knee last May.

"It’s heartbreaking to withdraw but I need to think for the best and look at the big picture," Adiwang said.

“I may not fulfil my promise this time, but this made me focus to the bigger promise that I gave to both of my parents that one day I will become a World Champion." he added.

Adiwang was facing compatriot Jeremy Miado in an all-Filipino bout in ONE X before his knee gave out in the 2nd round, forcing the fight to be stopped and Miado being named the victor via TKO.