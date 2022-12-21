^

Batang Kankaloo on a roll; Pampanga Royce stays perfect in Pilipinas Super League hoops

December 21, 2022 | 3:25pm
Raffy Verano
MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan and Pampanga Royce Hotel stretched their winning streaks via similar runaway fashions against separate foes late Wednesday night in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Central Recreational Facility in New Era, Quezon City.

The Koolers whipped winless Cagayan de Oro-PSP 96-86 to cruise to their fourth straight win.

Paul Sanga led Caloocan with 16 points built on four three-pointers, on top of five rebounds, while Riordan Galicia chipped in 13 markers and four boards.

Dahrrel Caranguian, Kim Cinco, and Reil Cervantes added 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively for the Koolers, who came off a 90-76 drubbing of San Pedro Laguna-ARS last Dec. 7 and raised their mark to 4-1.

Cagayan de Oro fell to 0-5, including a 72-79 loss to Nueva Ecija last Dec. 8, in the tilt presented by Winzir and co-presented by SCD Cosmetics and Dumper party-list, and supported by NET 25, Adcon, Wcube Solutions Inc., MDC, Unisol, Don Benitos, and Finn Cotton.

Former Ateneo standout Raffy Verano wound up with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds as Pampanga Royce clobbered Bagong Cabuyao-Homelab Nation 74-52.

Joshua Flores and Zach Huang provided ample help with 12 and 10 points, respectively for Pampanga Royce, which scored a big follow up to a 99-57 shellacking of the Warriors last Dec. 14 and rose to 3-0.

Cabuyao failed to rebound from an 80-95 setback to San Juan last Dec. 15 and dropped to 1-2.

Dariel Bayla paced Cagayan de Oro with 19 points and 11 caroms, while Jayvee Dela Cruz and Ian Yutuc had 13 markers each.

Jeff Comia, Jopet Soriano, and Billy Bojo combined for 33 points for Cagayan de Oro.

CJ Cadua got 10 and two for Cabuyao.

The scores:

First game

CALOOCAN 96 – Sanga 16, Galicia 13, Caranguian 12, Cinco 11, Cervantes 10, Orquina 9, Espinas 7, Gonzales 6, Laude 4, Tayongtong 3, Manalang 2, Pascual 2, Valin 1, Casin 0, Iñigo 0.

CAGAYAN DE ORO-PSP 86 – Bayla 19, Yutuc 13, Dela Cruz 13, Soriano 11, Rojo 11, Comia 11, Mohammad 6, Quiminales 1, Castillo 1, Macaranas 0, Udjan 0, Espiritu 0.

Quarters: 23-25, 41-40, 63-53, 96-86.

Second game

PAMPANGA ROYCE HOTEL 74 – Verano 13, Flores 12, Huang 10, Navarro 7, Bahio 7, Mendoza 5, Villapando 5, Tolentino 5, Liwag 5, Baetiong 3, Palencia 2.

BAGONG CABUYAO-HOMELAB NATION 52 – Cadua 10, Codiñera 7, Obuyes 7, Vitug 6, Diego 6, Abarcar 5, Jolangcob 3, Velasquez 3, Villapando 2, Cenita 2, Disquitado 1, Palma 0, Capara 0, Ilad 0.

Quarters: 13-12, 36-22, 54-35, 74-52.

