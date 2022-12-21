Ex-PBA D-League aspirant arrested for using fake Philippine passport

MANILA, Philippines — A former draftee in the PBA D-League has been arrested by agents of the Bureau of Immigration at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for attempting to enter the country using a fake Philippine passport.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that Avery Scharer, 36, was apprehended on Thursday as he arrived at NAIA Terminal 1.

Scharer, born to a Filipino mother, had arrived on a Philippine Airlines flight from Canada when he presented to the immigration officer at the arrival area his American and Philippine passports.

Per BI, the officer noticed "major discrepancies and irregularities" in the cager's Philippine passport, prompting the officer's duty supervisor to endorse the documents to the BI's forensic documents laboratory for examination.

The laboratory confirmed that Scharer's Philippine passport is fake.

"Our forensic equipment confirmed the suspicion of our officers," said Tansingco. "The Philippine passport he presented contained tampered pages, including the biographical data page. His attempt to conceal these alternations cannot escape the scrutiny of our inspectors," he added.

Scharer allegedly posted on social media that he was "wrongfully detained" by immigration authorities upon his arrival at NAIA.

He was turned over to the BI legal division for inquest proceedings on charges of violating the Philippine passport act and for using a spurious immigration document. He will remain in custody until the cases are resolved.

In 2015, Scharer was drafted 5th overall by the Wang's Basketball Couriers in the PBA D-League. However, due to undisclosed circumstances, he was unable to play for the team.

He had been moving around the US and Asia in different professional basketball leagues since.