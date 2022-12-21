^

B. League: Rarely used Baltazar parts ways with Hiroshima Dragonflies

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 21, 2022 | 11:00am
Justine Baltazar
MANILA, Philippines — Justine Baltazar has parted ways with his Japan B. League team Hiroshima Dragonflies after being used sparingly in the ongoing 2022-23 B. League season.

Seeing little to no action for his team, the B. League announced that Hiroshima and Baltazar reached a "mutual agreement" to cancel his contract with the club.

"To all the fans, thank you for supporting me and the whole Hiroshima Dragonflies team. Thank you for cheering me on since day one. You will forever have a special place in my heart," Baltazar said.

"I hope you’ll still support me and the rest of the team. God bless us all. Thank you very much!"

Baltazar saw action in just eight games so far for Hiroshima where he played only a grand total of 13 minutes, tallying two points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.

The former La Salle standout rode the bench for most of Hiroshima's conquests in the tournament.

Baltazar becomes the second Filipino reinforcement to leave their B. League team this season after Jay Washington left the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Still, the B. League continues to flourish with Fillipino imports like Bobby Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras and Jordan Heading among others.

Philstar
