Ildefonso heading for Korea?

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo’s Dave Ildefonso is headed overseas while other UAAP standouts are still plotting their next moves after a thrilling end of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Ildefonso, following a championship for the Blue Eagles to end his illustrious collegiate career, said he’s already committed to play abroad but chose not to reveal where and what team yet.

Multiple reports disclosed that his destination is the Suwon KT SonicBoom in the Korean Basketball League, where his former Ateneo teammate SJ Belangel is playing with the Daegu Kogas Pegasus.

“Siguro in a few days, I’ll announce it. I can’t say anything yet,” said the son of PBA legend Danny.

Carl Tamayo is reportedly receiving feelers from the Japan B. League teams, but reiterated he’s not thinking of it yet.

“Sa ngayon, ‘di ko pa iniisip ‘yun. I’ll take some rest first and think about it, be ready whatever opportunity comes,” said Tamayo, who has three more playing years left for UP.

Meanwhile, graduating players Ange Kouame of Ateneo and UP’s Zavier Lucero will go under the knife before deciding where to go next.

Kouame, also a Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player, has been braving a partial ACL tear and meniscal sprain injury all year long while Lucero suffered an ACL tear injury in Game 2 of the just-concluded finals.

They were given a fitting sendoff in Game 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with Kouame hoisting the Finals MVP while Lucero, limping and all, managed to shoot a technical freethrow in the last 0.7 second.

As early as last week, Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa admitted he also has offers to play abroad while University of the East’s Luis Villegas will take his sweet time thinking about a plan to join the coming PBA Rookie Draft.