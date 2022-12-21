^

Sports

Ildefonso heading for Korea?

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
December 21, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo’s Dave Ildefonso is headed overseas while other UAAP standouts are still plotting their next moves after a thrilling end of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Ildefonso, following a championship for the Blue Eagles to end his illustrious collegiate career, said he’s already committed to play abroad but chose not to reveal where and what team yet.

Multiple reports disclosed that his destination is the Suwon KT SonicBoom in the Korean Basketball League, where his former Ateneo teammate SJ Belangel is playing with the Daegu Kogas Pegasus.

“Siguro in a few days, I’ll announce it. I can’t say anything yet,” said the son of PBA legend Danny.

Carl Tamayo is reportedly receiving feelers from the Japan B. League teams, but reiterated he’s not thinking of it yet.

“Sa ngayon, ‘di ko pa iniisip ‘yun. I’ll take some rest first and think about it, be ready whatever opportunity comes,” said Tamayo, who has three more playing years left for UP.

Meanwhile, graduating players Ange Kouame of Ateneo and UP’s Zavier Lucero will go under the knife before deciding where to go next.

Kouame, also a Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player, has been braving a partial ACL tear and meniscal sprain injury all year long while Lucero suffered an ACL tear injury in Game 2 of the just-concluded finals.

They were given a fitting sendoff in Game 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with Kouame hoisting the Finals MVP while Lucero, limping and all, managed to shoot a technical freethrow in the last 0.7 second.

As early as last week, Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa admitted he also has offers to play abroad while University of the East’s Luis Villegas will take his sweet time thinking about a plan to join the coming PBA Rookie Draft.

DAVE ILDEFONSO

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA Player of the Week Fajardo stands ground as Beermen stay afloat vs Dragons

PBA Player of the Week Fajardo stands ground as Beermen stay afloat vs Dragons

8 hours ago
San Miguel held its own against a literal gigantic foe in Bay Area Dragons to stay alive in the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso committed to play abroad

Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso committed to play abroad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Ateneo’s Dave Ildefonso is headed overseas while other UAAP standouts are still plotting their next moves after a thrilling...
Sports
fbtw
UP veterans Spencer, Diouf confident of comeback in next UAAP season

UP veterans Spencer, Diouf confident of comeback in next UAAP season

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The UP Fighting Maroons will have key holdovers in James Spencer and Malick Diouf as they seek a return to the UAAP summit...
Sports
fbtw
World champ Hidilyn returns home, upbeat on 2024 Olympic gold chances

World champ Hidilyn returns home, upbeat on 2024 Olympic gold chances

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Newly minted world champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo arrived in the country Tuesday and didn’t waste time in revealing her...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla dominates Kinaadman, forges Naga Open title duel vs Seno

Arcilla dominates Kinaadman, forges Naga Open title duel vs Seno

9 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla kept his domination of Charles Kinaadman on Tuesday, hacking out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 decision in the semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ildefonso heading for Korea?

By John Bryan Ulanday | 47 minutes ago
Ateneo’s Dave Ildefonso is headed overseas while other UAAP standouts are still plotting their next moves after a thrilling end of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.
Sports
fbtw

Tan bares Letran’s incentive

By Joaquin Henson | 47 minutes ago
Letran head coach Bonnie Tan disclosed yesterday that the Knights got a pep talk from Barangay Ginebra PBA governor and alumnus Alfrancis Chua who promised the graduating players a PBA contract as incentive to win...
Sports
fbtw

Krog dominates Batang Pinoy cycling

By Joey Villar | 47 minutes ago
Philippine cycling’s future, at least in women’s road race, is secured.
Sports
fbtw

Arcilla faces wild card in final

47 minutes ago
Johnny Arcilla kept his domination of Charles Kinaadman, hacking out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 decision in the semifinal round to earn a crack at a third straight crown in the Naga Open National Tennis Championships at the...
Sports
fbtw

Clincher or series extension?

By Olmin Leyba | 47 minutes ago
Unless Magnolia and defending champion San Miguel do something about it in today’s Game 4, it may well be Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area battling for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup gold.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with