World champ Hidilyn returns home, upbeat on 2024 Olympic gold chances

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 5:10pm
The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz competes in the women's 55kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 20, 2022.
Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Newly minted world champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo arrived in the country Tuesday and didn’t waste time in revealing her goal of taking a shot at a second Olympic gold medal in a heavier division in the 2024 Paris Games.

“Mahirap pero kaya basta naka mind-set na ako for that,” said Diaz-Naranjo, who was welcomed by Philippine Sports Commission board member Olivia “Bong” Coo.

Diaz-Naranjo, fresh from a three-gold haul in the Worlds in Bogota, Colombia, was forced to climb up to the 59-kilogram class after the 55kg division where she delivered the country’s first Olympic mint in Tokyo last year was scrapped from Paris calendar.

Interestingly, Diaz-Naranjo will compete in the same division as fellow Olympian Elreen Ando.

Diaz-Naranjo though remained unfazed by the daunting task.

“Pinanood ko yung 59kg na labanan sa Colombia and nakita naming na kakayanin,” said the confident Southeast Asian Games gold winner.

Coo lauded Diaz-Naranjo, whom the former accompanied at the latter’s Eastwood residence.

“In behalf of the Filipino people, we profusely thank Hidilyn who continuously make our country proud,” said Coo. “And she has no plans of slowing down. She vows to again carry the Philippine flag in Paris.”

Diaz-Naranjo said there will be no holiday for her as she will plunge back to training at a gym in San Juan while proceeding to Jala Jala, Rizal to train with kids at the academy named after her.

