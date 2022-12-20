^

UP veterans Spencer, Diouf confident of comeback in next UAAP season

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 2:44pm
James Spencer (left) and Malik Diouf of UP.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons will have key holdovers in James Spencer and Malick Diouf as they seek a return to the UAAP summit come next year in Season 86.

With both committing to return for UP after falling short of back-to-back titles against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Monday, the Maroon stalwarts are using the loss as motivation for a major comeback.

After playing two seasons in a span of one year, Spencer, in particular, is looking forward to have more time to prepare for a redemption bid.

"We're finally gonna have a whole off-season. So, a lot more time with the group, a lot more time to build chemistry," said Spencer.

"So yeah, I think we'll be good. We'll be back there again," he added.

For his part, Diouf, who was named league MVP, said that while the loss stings, he has accepted their fate and is eager to move forward from it.

Now with a chip on their shoulder after failing to defend their title, Diouf wants to return even stronger.

"I feel really sad, but that’s life. We played and we fought until the end, but God has other plans so we just have to live like that and bounce back," said Diouf.

As for getting back at Ateneo, who dethroned them for their fourth championship in the last five seasons, the big man doesn't mind who they face.

Whoever stands in their way of getting back to the top of the pack in the UAAP, Diouf vows to go all the way.

"[We'll face] Any team. We have to get our revenge," he said.

