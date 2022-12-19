UP's Lucero cherishes UAAP experience despite falling short of title

MANILA, Philippines — UP's Zavier Lucero will treasure his two seasons with the Fighting Maroons despite ending his UAAP career in second place to Season 85 champions Ateneo.

Lucero, who met a premature end to his final year with UP due to an ACL tear, shared his feelings after his two-and-through campaign with the Diliman squad.

"Obviously, my thoughts are [we] came up short of our goal. But it'll be one that I remember for the rest of my life," Lucero said after the game.

"I made great relationships with the guys here, no matter if we won the championship or not, that's what I'm gonna hold most dear to my heart, the relationships I've made," he added.

Lucero was forced to stay on the sidelines as his Fighting Maroons fell short against the Blue Eagles in Game Three, 75-68, because of his injury.

But he was on the receiving end of much love from the UP community and his teammates.

The Filipino-American flyer, though still lamenting the loss, relished the whole journey with the UP Fighting Maroons.

"Obviously, [it's also] the UP community and all the love I've felt out here," said Lucero.

"So, [it's] not as successful as we wanted, but definitely still a success," he added.

Lucero was a Mythical Five member in UP's championship run in UAAP Season 84 and proved to be instrumental in the Fighting Maroons' return to the finals in Season 85 as well.